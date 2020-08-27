Dean Connor, Sun Life President & Chief Executive Officer, to speak at the 2020 Scotiabank Financials Summit
Aug 27, 2020, 09:22 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dean Connor, Sun Life's President & CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Scotiabank Financials Summit.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, September 10, 2020
|
Time:
|
Dean Connor to speak from 9:30 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. ET
|
Hosted by:
|
Scotiabank
To access the live webcast, please visit: www.sunlife.com/scotiabank2020
The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,122 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
|
Media Relations Contact:
|
Investor Relations Contact:
|
Krista Wilson
|
Leigh Chalmers
|
Director
|
Senior Vice-President
|
Corporate Communications
|
Head of Investor Relations & Capital Management
|
T. 226-751-2391
|
T. 647-256-8201
SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.