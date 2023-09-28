Dean Omar Branham Shirley Partners Listed as Texas Super Lawyers

Prestigious listing honors Trey Branham, Jessica Dean for product liability excellence

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two name partners of Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, have earned repeat recognition by Texas Super Lawyers, a highly respected legal guide that recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys in the state each year.

Trial lawyer and firm co-founder Trey Branham is honored for a 12th year for his work in personal injury products liability on behalf of plaintiffs. Widely known for consumer advocacy, Mr. Branham focuses his practice on catastrophic injury, shareholder liability and consumer class action cases.

"Our mission is to obtain justice against powerful corporate interests for those who have been wronged," said Mr. Branham. "I am pleased to see our results acknowledged by our peers in the industry. This honor is very special."

Partner Jessica Dean is also honored for personal injury products liability litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. A member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Ms. Dean is also a key part of the firm's renowned trial team, which has earned multimillion-dollar asbestos verdicts in courts across the country. The 2023 edition of Texas Super Lawyers marks the third consecutive year Ms. Dean has been honored.

"It is a privilege to be listed among such accomplished individuals in the profession, and we are so grateful," said Ms. Dean. "We strive to secure accountability for companies with bad products, justice for our clients and protection for future consumers. We are thankful that our results and efforts are honored in this way."

Texas Super Lawyers is compiled by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly. The guide recognizes attorneys' professional achievements. Selection is determined through the publication's patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. 

About Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP 

Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, is a nationally recognized trial firm that handles cases across the country for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died as a result of the irresponsible conduct of others. For more information, please visit https://dobslegal.com/.

