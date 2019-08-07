Dean Scarborough and John Weiland to Join Cardinal Health's Board of Directors

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today announced that Dean Scarborough, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Avery Dennison Corporation, and John Weiland, former Vice Chairman, President and Chief Operating Officer of C.R. Bard, Inc., will join its Board of Directors effective September 1. Mr. Scarborough and Mr. Weiland are highly accomplished executives with decades of extraordinary experience leading major global corporations. These appointments will bring the total number of Cardinal Health directors to 12, 11 of whom will be independent. Both Mr. Scarborough and Mr. Weiland will serve as members of Cardinal Health's Audit Committee.

"We are pleased to welcome Dean Scarborough and John Weiland to Cardinal Health's Board of Directors," said Gregory Kenny, Chairman of the Board. "Dean and John are exceptionally well-regarded and accomplished leaders with significant board experience, deep expertise and outstanding track records having led industry-leading corporations. In addition, Dean brings to our Board extensive knowledge in global manufacturing and distribution while John brings a highly successful background in healthcare and medical products. We look forward to their valuable insights and judgment in helping us to successfully execute our long-term strategic growth plans."

Dean Scarborough – Brief Bio

During his distinguished 35-year career with Avery Dennison, Mr. Scarborough held key leadership roles including Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and, before that, President and Chief Operating Officer. He served as Avery Dennison's Chief Executive Officer for 11 years from 2005 to 2016 and remained Chairman of the Board until April of this year. Having joined Avery Dennison in 1983, Mr. Scarborough served in a series of leadership roles both in the United States and abroad until he was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2000 and later Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Scarborough's tenure as Avery Dennison's Chief Executive Officer was defined by profitable growth and shareholder value creation through active portfolio management, global leadership, as well as productivity, innovation and sustainability initiatives. In addition, as President and Chief Operating Officer, he led key initiatives to accelerate top-line growth and directed the successful global implementation of Six Sigma productivity improvement efforts across the company. Having led Avery Dennison's global label and packaging materials businesses, Mr. Scarborough brings substantial experience in international manufacturing and distribution operations.

Mr. Scarborough earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hiram College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Graphic Packaging Company and previously served on the Board of Directors of Mattel for 11 years.

John Weiland – Brief Bio

Mr. Weiland brings more than 40 years of healthcare industry experience. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of medical device company C.R. Bard, Inc. (Bard) from 2003 until his retirement in 2017, when Bard was acquired by Becton, Dickinson and Company. In that role, he was responsible for all of Bard's worldwide operations for 14 years. He also served on Bard's Board of Directors from 2005 to 2017 and was named Vice Chairman of the Board in 2016.

Prior to becoming Bard's president and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Weiland held the position of Group President, with global responsibility for Bard Medical Division, Bard Urological Division, Davol Inc., Bard Endoscopic Technologies Division and Bard's Worldwide Manufacturing Operations. Before joining Bard in 1996, Mr. Weiland served as Senior Vice President, North America Group for Dentsply International and served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pharmacia Diagnostics, a division of Pharmacia AB. He began his career at Baxter/American Hospital Supply.

In addition to his professional activities, Mr. Weiland is actively involved in civic affairs. In 1987, he was named a White House Fellow and served as Special Assistant to two members of President Ronald Reagan's cabinet. In 2012, he was the recipient of the distinguished Horatio Alger Award. Mr. Weiland graduated from DeSales University with a Bachelor of Science degree and earned a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

Mr. Weiland also serves on the Board of Directors of Celgene Corporation and previously held positions on the Boards of Directors for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. and C.R. Bard, Inc.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work. Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

