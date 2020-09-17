DeAndre Hopkins Joins Global Leader In Tech Wellness, Therabody, As An Investor And Athlete Brand Ambassador

Passionate about the company and an avid Theragun user, Hopkins was drawn to Therabody's creation of the percussive therapy market and continued technology leadership. Having experienced firsthand how Therabody and its whole-body wellness offerings have continued to lead the industry, the All-Pro wide receiver envisioned a larger opportunity with the company beyond a standard athlete endorsement deal. As an active investor in companies that create new categories, Hopkins made a personal investment in Therabody with the goal of amplifying Therabody's global reach.

"Since the first time I used a Theragun, it quickly became a staple in my everyday routine and a key asset in how I take care of my body," said DeAndre Hopkins. "Therabody champions whole-body wellness -- an industry that I think will only continue to grow as people prioritize their health more than ever. I was impressed with their forward-thinking mission and knew it made sense for me to make a personal commitment and invest in a company that has the ability to revolutionize the health and wellness market."

As an elite athlete, recovery is an important part of Hopkins' daily routine. He avidly uses Therabody products, from game-day warm-up and activation to post-game recovery to off-season training days. In the locker room, on the field, and in the training room, he utilizes the top-of-line, professional-grade Theragun PRO , the industry's first Smart Percussive Therapy™ Bluetooth connected device. The portable, on-the-go Theragun mini is an essential item that can be found in his gym bag on any given day. Every Theragun product is scientifically engineered to deliver the most effective percussive massage therapy experience available.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome DeAndre to the Therabody family as an investor," said Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody. "Deandre's everyday use of Theragun to help him perform at an elite level speaks to the quality and efficacy of our products. We are proud of the fact that he believes so strongly in our company, mission, and future growth plans that he would want to make the commitment to invest in our company. DeAndre embodies the true spirit of Therabody – performance, heart, and style – and we could not be more excited about him joining our team."

Off of the field, Hopkins is best known for his passion for his family, philanthropy, business, and style. He has been on the covers of Sports Illustrated and ESPN - appearing alongside his mother Sabrina Greenlee - and has earned spots on multiple best-dressed lists. Hopkins, represented by Joe D'Amelio of WME Sports for Marketing, is an avid businessman who has also invested in Beyond Meat and is actively involved with his mother's charitable organization, S.M.O.O.O.T.H, a non-profit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence.

As an investor and athlete brand ambassador, Hopkins joins a highly curated group of elite professional athletes who tout the countless performance and recovery benefits that Theragun offers. Most recently, the company announced that tennis champion Maria Sharapova joined Therabody as an investor and Strategic Advisor. Additional ambassadors include professional basketball player Paul George, professional golfer and Major Champion Collin Morikawa, tennis phenom Amanda Anisimova, triathlete, and IRONMAN champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, and Paralympic Champion Jessica Long.

Theragun® was created in 2008 and officially launched in 2016 by chiropractor Dr. Jason Wersland after suffering a life-altering injury. Building on over a decade of research and development, the brand's gold standard Theragun Percussive Massage Therapy devices use proprietary state-of-the-art technology to effectively reduce muscle tension, accelerate recovery, and improve performance. Theragun is the most trusted percussive massage therapy device among professional sports teams, professional athletes, celebrities, world-renowned trainers, physical therapists, and people in more than 60 countries. In 2020, Theragun rebranded to Therabody™, continuing its mission to provide natural wellness solutions through innovation in the percussive massage therapy space, developing and introducing the first of its kind Smart Percussive Therapy™ technology, seamlessly connecting to the Therabody app via Bluetooth® as well as launching its own U.S. grown and USDA Certified Organic CBD line, TheraOne.

