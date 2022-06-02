Dearfoams Partners with American Drag Queen and Activist Nina West to Honor LGBTQ+ Community

Nina West is a native to Columbus, Ohio, the home of Dearfoams, making this a treasure to the brand's community. Nina has performed in thousands of shows giving generous time and talent and is passionate to giving back. As a part of the brand's collaboration – Dearfoams donated to the Nina West Foundation, a platform to lift and support LGBTQ+ organizations which has raised over two million dollars for local and national charities.

Nina details the collaboration with Dearfoams stating, "I am thrilled to be partnering with a truly iconic Columbus, Ohio based brand known for comfort. This line is fabulous! It celebrates living your life loudly in lush comfort while supporting a wonderful organization. Thank you Dearfoams for making this dream a reality."

The collection is available on dearfoams.com ranging from $36-$85.

Collection and campaign imagery HERE.

