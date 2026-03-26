Debate Program at Fairmont Preparatory Academy Equips Students to Elevate Public Discourse Through Evidence, Nuance, and Respect

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when public discourse can feel increasingly polarized, Fairmont Preparatory Academy's Debate program is focused on something deeper than wins and losses: teaching students to approach complex issues with evidence-based reasoning, intellectual humility, and the ability to communicate with clarity and civility.

Members of Fairmont Preparatory Academy’s Speech & Debate team, following the National Debate Coaches Association (NDCA) National Championships, where the program earned its fourth consecutive national title.

"Debate gives students a toolbox they'll use for the rest of their lives," said Gabe Rusk, Director of Debate at Fairmont Prep. "We teach them to approach problems from logic and evidence, and then to translate complex research for different audiences in a way that's not escalatory, not heated. That matters more than ever right now."

A Program Built for Impact

Fairmont Prep's program, in which nearly one in six of the school's students participate, offers students meaningful engagement in a discipline that is becoming increasingly rare nationwide due to staffing and budget constraints.

"Many debate programs across the country are student-led clubs after school," said Carolyn Lucia, Head of School at Fairmont Prep. "It's exceptionally rare to have a full-time director, coaching support, dedicated class time, and the resources to compete consistently at the highest levels. Fairmont has made a significant investment in the program because the ability to navigate complexity and approach difficult questions with intellectual discipline has never been more important."

Fairmont Prep's program is renowned for competitive excellence and strong performance. This year alone, the team secured the top honor at the National Debate Coaches Association (NDCA) National Championships, marking an extraordinary fourth consecutive national title – a record for any program in Public Forum. The Prep also set a national record by qualifying six teams for April's Public Forum Tournament of Champions, more than any school has ever sent, and currently fields two of the nation's top 10 individual debaters, including the No. 1-ranked competitor.

Yet the program's day-to-day training is intentionally designed to do more than produce results; it trains students to develop thoughtful perspectives and more informed beliefs. "I'm never trying to tell students their pre-existing beliefs are 'wrong'," Rusk said. "What we do is unpack those beliefs and ask: are they founded on sound logic and evidence? Students also learn that there's almost always nuance. Debate disrupts binaries. It teaches students to look for what we might be missing, and to hear perspectives that make the situation more informed."

That commitment to thoughtful complexity extends beyond speech and debate. Rusk noted that evidence-based thinking and structured argumentation are reinforced across campus, particularly in the humanities and sciences, helping students build intellectual foundations that carry over into academic work and daily life.

Global Connections Through International Competition

In addition to its national presence, Fairmont Prep Speech & Debate has expanded global opportunities for students through international competition and cultural immersion experiences.

After competing in Taiwan last year at the Taiwan Invitational, the school continued its international focus this season with a 10-day trip to Hong Kong to compete at the Tournament of Champions Asia, described by organizers as a national-level championship event. "Our goal is to debate on the highest level," Rusk said, "but also to connect and interact with the world community on that playing field."

College Visits Embedded in the Experience

The program's extensive travel schedule also gives students a unique chance to experience top universities firsthand. Fairmont Prep typically attends approximately 26 tournaments per year, many of which are hosted on major college campuses, creating built-in opportunities for campus exposure and inspiration.

"We travel to schools like Yale, Berkeley, and the University of Chicago," Rusk said. "Along the way, students can get an authentic look at campus life, sometimes even meeting Prep alumni who share what it took to get there and what their experience has been like."

The Next Generation of Public Discourse

Lucia said the program's impact is especially timely. "What stands out to me is that students aren't just learning how to speak well – they're learning how to think well. In a world that rewards quick takes and louder voices, debate is giving our students the steadier framework of evidence, careful reasoning, and respect."

As Fairmont Prep continues to set competitive benchmarks, the broader mission remains clear. "If debate is done well," Rusk said, "it creates curious, open-minded, thoughtful problem solvers. The wins and losses are part of it, but the real goal is what students do with those skills afterward to make conversations more productive and the world better."

Families who are interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to contact Claire Takeda at [email protected] or 714-234-2741.

About Fairmont Preparatory Academy

Fairmont Preparatory Academy is a private, co-educational high school in Anaheim, California, serving students in grades 9–12. Known for its rigorous academics, nationally recognized extracurricular programs, and strong college counseling, Fairmont Prep prepares students to thrive in top universities and become thoughtful leaders in a global society.

SOURCE Fairmont Schools