Debbie's Dream Foundation Acknowledges Its 2021 Industry Partners Who Helped the Organization Have a Successful Mission-Driven Year

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is excited to acknowledge its industry partners who contributed approximately $905,000 in sponsored funds for its mission-driven initiatives in 2021. These programs include its Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), which hosts year-round Stomach Cancer Educational Symposia and Webinars, the Nutrition Program, and a newly added Health Equity Program. With its industry partners' support, DDF has continued to serve the stomach cancer community while adjusting to the "new normal" because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Through 2021, DDF continued to offer free services such as its Virtual Monthly Stomach Cancer Support Groups in partnership with Memorial Cancer Institute and mentorship matching through its online membership platform, which launched in the Fall of 2021. This year's PREP Sponsors include Bronze Sponsors Daiichi Sankyo and Taiho Oncology and Supporting Sponsors Genentech and Lilly Oncology. In addition, the foundation continued its COVID-19 Resources and Support Program providing informational pamphlets and care packages, as well as a 4-episode Mind, Body, Spirit Facebook LIVE series to help keep the stomach cancer community feel safe and supported. Sponsors for this initiative include Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck. Under the Health Equity program, DDF helped shed light on health disparities in minority populations through the support of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Lilly Oncology, Seagen, and Taiho Oncology.

"For the past two years, we've learned to maneuver uncertain times and rise to the occasion by addressing the immediate needs of our community," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "Thanks to the generous support of our industry partners, we've not only been able to show up consistently for our base, but we've been able to thrive and make funding history as an organization. We are extremely fortunate to have experienced this, and we look forward to continuing this trend."

The Foundation's 2021 Nutrition Program consisted of a 4-part LIVE Cooking Demonstration series featuring chef Zach Eidelman and Mary-Eve Brown, clinical oncology dietician at Johns Hopkins. This year's funders included Silver Sponsors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck, Bronze Sponsor Daiichi Sankyo, and Supporting Sponsor Lilly Oncology. Video replays can be instantly accessed at www.DebbiesDream.org/resources/nutrition/.

In 2021, DDF hosted six Stomach Cancer Educational Webinars and three Symposia, collaborating with leading experts from the top institutions across the county, covering the latest information in gastric cancer research. Sponsors of the 2021 webinars include Platinum Sponsors Astellas, Daiichi-Sankyo, and Zymeworks, Gold Sponsor Bristol Myers Squibb, Bronze Sponsors Seagen. Sponsors for this year's symposia include National Platinum Sponsors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck, National Silver Sponsors Astellas and Taiho Oncology, and National Bronze Sponsor Zymeworks. All symposia and webinars can be viewed at www.DebbiesDream.org/lecturelibrary. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

