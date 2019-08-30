Debbie's Dream Foundation and Cleveland Clinic Florida to Host 1st Annual Collaborative International Gastric Cancer Education Symposium and Live Webcast

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF), in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Florida, will host the 1st Annual Collaborative International Gastric Cancer Education Symposium and Live Webcast featuring a panel of leading oncologists and healthcare experts from around the world. The event will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida, and will be led by Event Chair Raul Rosenthal, MD of Cleveland Clinic, and Co-chair Libia Scheller, Ph.D., MBA, DDF Board of Directors. The Symposium is free for patients, families, and caregivers, and will be broadcast via live webcast.

Past DDF Symposium attendees Symposium Committee Chair and DDF Board Member Dr. Libia Scheller and DDF Scientific and Medical Advisory Board Members Drs. Michael Cusnir, David Illson, and Edith P. Mitchell

Guests will enjoy a complimentary breakfast and lunch and hear from multiple leaders and experts in the field of gastric cancer as they discuss the latest in research, treatments, surgical options, genomic testing, and more. The event will feature an informative and engaging agenda that includes internationally recognized speakers and healthcare professionals from South Florida and other countries' leading cancer treatment facilities. The information presented targets stomach cancer patients, but topics are relevant to all cancer patients. Attendees in person and on the live webcast must register online to participate at www.ccfcme.org/GastricCancer.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation Center for Continuing Education is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The Cleveland Clinic Foundation Center for Continuing Education designates this live activity for a maximum of 7.75 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. CME and CE credits will also be available only to healthcare professionals who attend the event in person. The fee for physicians will be $100 upon registration.

"We are extremely excited to have partnered with Cleveland Clinic Florida to continue our tradition of raising awareness and providing vital information to those in the stomach cancer community," said DDF's Executive Director Andrea Eidelman, Esq. "This year's Symposium is unique because the event now includes physicians and experts from all over the world. We thank our partners at Cleveland Clinic Florida and our sponsors for helping to make this possible."

The Symposium is supported in part by DDF sponsors: National Platinum Sponsors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Daiichi Sankyo; National Gold Sponsor Lilly Oncology; National Silver Sponsors Astellas Pharma and Merck; Silver Sponsor Baptist Health; Bronze Sponsor Genentech; and National Supporting Sponsor Taiho Oncology. All lectures will be accessible on the DDF website at http://www.DebbiesDream.org/portal/ lecture-library.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

