Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Introduces Amanda Pullinger as Its New Chief Executive Officer

Respected global nonprofit leader brings decades of executive experience and a deeply personal commitment to improving outcomes for stomach cancer patients.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce Amanda Pullinger as its new Chief Executive Officer. Pullinger, a seasoned nonprofit executive and internationally recognized leader, joins DDF as the organization continues to expand its national advocacy, global partnerships, patient education efforts, and support programs for individuals and families affected by stomach cancer.

Amanda Pullinger, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Born in the U.K. and now a longtime U.S. resident, Pullinger joins DDF as the next chapter in her distinguished career, which spans business, finance, and global nonprofit leadership. A graduate of Brasenose College, Oxford University, her early career spanned various business sectors, including the finance industry, before she transitioned into the nonprofit sector. She is best known for transforming 100 Women in Finance (formerly 100 Women in Hedge Funds) during her nearly two-decade tenure, expanding the organization from a small New York City–based network into a global community of more than 35,000 individual members and thousands of corporations engaging across 32 locations, 19 countries, and five continents. Pullinger also helped advance the group's industry initiatives, philanthropic partnerships, and global visibility, earning recognition as a leading advocate for women's advancement in finance and leadership.

Her connection to DDF's mission is deeply personal. In 2009, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a life-changing experience that instilled in her a profound respect for cancer patients, their families, and the healthcare and research communities that care for them. During her own journey, she benefited from the guidance of a trusted friend who served as her patient navigator. This experience helped shape her belief in the power of education, coordinated care, and emotional support, values that closely align with DDF's mission.

"Although my cancer experience was different from what stomach cancer patients face today, I understand how critical it is to have access to early detection, effective treatment options, and compassionate support," said Pullinger. "I am grateful for the privilege I had in my own care journey, and I know that too many stomach cancer patients do not have access to the same resources. That is why DDF's mission is so meaningful to me, and why I am honored to lead this extraordinary organization. My goal is to help improve outcomes for patients now and in the future, and to make their journey, and the journey of their families and caregivers, more bearable."

Under her leadership, DDF will continue advancing its mission to support stomach cancer patients worldwide while driving meaningful policy change and expanding federal research funding. Since its founding in 2009 by the late Debbie Zelman, DDF has become the nation's leading stomach cancer advocacy organization, responsible for establishing the first and only dedicated federal stomach cancer research funding stream at the Department of Defense and driving a 55% increase in stomach cancer research funding through the National Cancer Institute.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amanda to Debbie's Dream Foundation," said Michael Ehren, DDF Board President. "She is an experienced, innovative, savvy, and passionate leader who will help DDF continue and expand our important work for the stomach cancer community, and we are very excited for this next chapter under her leadership."

In her new role, Pullinger will work closely with DDF's Board of Directors, Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, staff, volunteers, donors, industry partners, and patient advocates to expand DDF's reach and impact. She aims to further strengthen DDF's Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), support group offerings, international partnerships, and national advocacy presence.

"I look forward to partnering with the entire DDF community, patients, families, researchers, clinicians, advocates, and champions across the stomach cancer ecosystem," Pullinger said. "Together, we will continue building on Debbie's legacy and move closer to a world where stomach cancer is more easily detectable, preventable, treatable, and ultimately curable."

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and mission ambassadors throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

CONTACT:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer