Debbie's Dream Foundation and the Korean Cancer Association Hosts Successful 2nd International Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium with More Than 1,100 Virtual Participants

The collaborative event continues to boast a record number of attendees for both organizations.

PLANTATION, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) and the Korean Cancer Association (KCA) hosted the 2nd International Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium for Patients on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The event was hosted in Seoul, South Korea, at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in Seoul, Korea. It was broadcast virtually to 1,158 participants from 41 countries, beating its previous record of 935 virtual attendees in 2021. Participants tuned in to presentations by medical experts from Korea, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States to highlight surgical and non-surgical treatment options for early and late-stage gastric cancer patients in each represented region.

Dr. Han-Kwang Yang being presented with an award by DDF's CEO Andrea Eidelman during the 2022 DDF-KCA International Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium Presenters of the 2022 DDF-KCA International Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium

Dr. Han-Kwang Yang, the Director, Professor of Surgery at the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, Korea, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for KCA, led the event for a second year. The program was broadcast in English via Zoom and translated into Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish. Attendees could submit questions to medical experts and patients during the live Q&A patient panel discussions. Dr. Yang and his planning committee were proud to have hosted such an informative event to help educate patients on the latest in gastric cancer research from world-renowned doctors and stomach cancer patients.

"There has been a consistent upward trend in demand for this kind of information for stomach cancer patients," said Dr. Han-Kwang Yang. "They want to better understand their prognosis and their best options as they navigate this disease. By sharing the latest in research and best practices from Asia, Europe, and the Americas, patients can see what's being done in other countries and become better advocates for themselves."

This year, the symposium was supported by the Korean Gastric Cancer Association, Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, Japanese Gastric Cancer Association, Digestive Cancers Europe, KIBOUNOKAI, Associazione Vivere senza stomaco si può, Rare Cancers of Australia, and My Gut Feeling. Sponsors of the program include DDF's National Title Sponsors Amgen, Bristol Meyers Squibb, and Daiichi Sankyo, Title Sponsor Taiho Oncology, National Platinum Sponsor Merck, National Gold Sponsor Astellas, and Gold Sponsor Lilly Oncology. Andrea Eidelman, DDF's Chief Executive Officer, is grateful for the support of those within the gastric cancer community and industry partners who helped make this year's symposium a tremendous success.

"More and more, we're recognizing that stomach cancer is not just an isolated problem that affects a small population in the U.S.," said Andrea Eidelman. "It's a deadly disease that affects many people and their families across the globe. We're extremely thankful for our sponsors and international partners who are willing to collaborate to bring information that will help educate the stomach cancer community, no matter where they reside. We look forward to expanding this program as long as stomach cancer is a deadly disease and there is a need for education."

All video presentations from the symposium will be available in DDF's lecture library at https:debbiesdream.org/lecture-library/. In addition, DDF and KCA look forward to hosting an in-person or hybrid symposium in the fall. For more information, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by

many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

About the Korean Cancer Association

Korean Cancer Association (KCA) aims to prevent and control cancer, host meetings and lectures, issue reports and related publications, support cancer research, and cooperate with other related societies. The organization was formerly Korean Cancer Research Association and became KCA in 1974.

