Debbie's Dream Foundation and the Korean Cancer Association Team Up to Host the 2021 International Gastric Cancer Education Symposium

PLANTATION, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is partnering with the Korean Cancer Association (KCA) to host the 2021 International Gastric Cancer Education Symposium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST. The event is free and will be held virtually, featuring presentations on various gastric cancer-related topics by medical experts from Korea, China, Japan, and the United States. The event will help bridge the gap on early detection issues and highlight the differences in treatment options between the western and eastern world. All presentations will be translated simultaneously into four different languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Flyer for the 2021 International Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium

Other event partners include the Korean Gastric Cancer Association, Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, and Japanese Gastric Cancer Association. The Symposium will be led by Dr. Han-Kwang Yang, Director and Professor of Surgery at the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, Korea, and Chairman of the Board of Directors for KCA. Dr. Yang is excited to collaborate with DDF to help share effective practices between eastern and western world medicine.

"Gastric cancer is one of the most prevalent and fatal cancers globally and affects about one million new patients every year," said Dr. Yang. "KCA is excited to partner with DDF on this symposium. Our goal is for the event to be rich in content and easily accessible to patients virtually with simultaneous translation into four major languages. We hope to grow this initiative in the future to benefit gastric cancer patients and their families."

The Symposium will focus on various topics, including early screening and how it can be improved worldwide, advantages and disadvantages of different surgery techniques, understanding systemic treatment, and new clinical trial options for gastric cancer patients. Participants will access all presentations via Zoom and will be able to participate in a live Q&A session during the event. DDF and KCA look forward to hosting a successful symposium that will help educate patients worldwide.

"We're proud to join forces with KCA and other international partners to discuss differences and developments in gastric cancer treatment options in the United States and abroad," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "Many new advancements are being practiced worldwide. That's why we're grateful to our sponsors, our event Chair Dr. Yang, and his dedicated network of colleagues for gathering help to share this critical information.

This event is supported by DDF Platinum Sponsors Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck, Silver Sponsor Astellas, and Bronze Sponsor Zymeworks. DDF and KCA also plan to host an in-person or hybrid symposium in November of 2021.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

About the Korean Cancer Association

Korean Cancer Association (KCA) aims to prevent and control cancer, host meetings and lectures, issue reports and related publications, support cancer research, and cooperate with other related societies. The organization was formerly Korean Cancer Research Association and became KCA in 1974.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Coordinator

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

