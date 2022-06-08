Debbie's Dream Foundation Announces 2022 Commitment to Award $250,000 in Research Grants for Stomach Cancer

The award aims to encourage and inspire more research in gastric cancer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) announces its 2022 commitment to award $250,000 in research grants to young scientists. The announcement brings the total amount that the organization has awarded to $1,450,000 in research grants since 2014. The Foundation's grant program has been vital in supporting the development of each recipient's research career leading to new treatment options and thus bringing us closer to one day finding a cure for stomach cancer. DDF plans to allocate this year's funds towards the latest developments in immunotherapy, CAR-T therapy, and other cutting-edge research in the gastroesophageal cancer arena.

Stomach cancer receives the least amount of federal funding of any cancer type per cancer death. There is still significantly less research being done for stomach cancer than others. In addition to the lack of funding, there is also a limited number of doctors specializing in stomach cancer. Therefore, DDF's goal is to help close the gap in funding and inspire a new generation of scientists to help find a cure for this disease.

"Our Grants Program has been at the core of DDF's mission since our late founder Debbie Zelman quickly recognized the dire need for more research during her stomach cancer journey," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "Since then, we have committed to helping change the landscape of this disease by providing more opportunities for young researchers to explore the condition and find new ways to help eradicate it. We hope to continue to inspire more research for as long as needed."

The details for the 2022 grant application process are pending, and funds for the award will be distributed in 2023. For more information about DDF's Grant Program and past recipients, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/research-grant/.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to stomach cancer patients' plight worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, almost a decade later, at 50. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer