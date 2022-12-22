Debbie's Dream Foundation Celebrates a Successful Year of Serving the Stomach Cancer Community Through the Generous Support of Its 2022 Industry Partners

DDF continues to provide critical resources and support to those affected by stomach cancer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) celebrates a successful year of providing critical resources and support to the stomach cancer community. Much of the organization's success is due to the generosity of its 2022 industry partners. In 2022, DDF secured just over $1.6 million in support grants. As a result, the foundation has continued to serve patients, their families, and caregivers through its Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), National and International Symposia, Nutrition Program, and Health Equity Program.

This year's PREP Sponsors include Title Sponsors Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo, Silver Sponsor Lilly Oncology, and Copper Sponsors Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Taiho Oncology. Through PREP, the foundation provides support and resources through peer-to-peer mentorship, clinical trial matching services, and monthly support groups in partnership with Memorial Cancer Institute. DDF also expanded its Health Equity Program, launched in 2021, to include in-person workshops in collaboration with local community groups such as United Way and YMCA to help educate minority communities on the healthcare disparities that disproportionately affect populations of color. The expansion of this program was supported by Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Genentech, Lilly Oncology, Merck, and Taiho Oncology.

"We could not have made such strides and pivots without the generous support of our industry partners who understand our vision and commit to helping us make it a reality," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "We are fortunate to have their support as we continue to make an impact in the communities we serve."

DDF's 2022 Nutrition Program consisted of a LIVE Cooking Demonstration series hosted by Emmy-nominated chef Nathan Lyons and Mary-Eve Brown, a clinical oncology dietician at Johns Hopkins. The series featured delicious seasonal recipes modified for gastric cancer patients and included a recipe book for those who registered throughout the year. Sponsors of this program are Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb. All episodes of the program can be viewed on DDF's Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website at www.DebbiesDream.org/resources/nutrition/.

DDF hosted nine Stomach Cancer Educational Webinars, three National Symposia, and one International Symposium in partnership with the Korean Cancer Association. DDF worked with experts from some of the world's top institutions through these programs to share their latest findings in gastric cancer research. Supporters of the 2022 webinars include Platinum Sponsors Amgen, Daiichi- Sankyo, Merck, Silver Sponsor Bristol Myers, and Seagen. This year's National Symposium series also featured partnerships with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Miami Cancer Institute of Baptist Health South Florida. Sponsors for the 2022 National and International symposia include DDF's National Title Sponsors Amgen, Bristol Meyers Squibb, and Daiichi Sankyo, Title Sponsor Taiho Oncology, National Platinum Sponsor Merck, National Gold Sponsor Astellas, and Gold Sponsor Lilly Oncology. All symposia and webinars can be viewed at www.DebbiesDream.org/lecturelibrary. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer