Debbie's Dream Foundation Celebrates Groundbreaking Research by Dr. Valerie O'Brien on H. pylori and Gastric Cancer

Pioneering Scientist Honored for Advancing Understanding of the Bacterial Origins of Stomach Cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) proudly recognizes Dr. Valerie O'Brien for her groundbreaking research into the link between Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and gastric cancer. Dr. O'Brien's work, supported by Debbie's Dream Foundation-AACR Gastric Cancer Research Fellowship in memory of Sally Mandel, represents a significant advancement in understanding how H. pylori contributes to the development of gastric cancer, particularly in vulnerable populations.

Dr. Valerie O'Brien discusses her groundbreaking research on the link between H. pylori and gastric cancer, supported by Debbie's Dream Foundation-AACR Gastric Cancer Research Fellowship in memory of Sally Mandel. Dr. O'Brien's work is paving the way for new treatments and early detection strategies in the fight against stomach cancer. Credit: Screenshot from video courtesy of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

Dr. O'Brien, who now serves as an Assistant Professor at Purdue University, has utilized her expertise in microbiology to explore the molecular mechanisms by which H. pylori infection leads to gastric cancer. Her research has identified critical changes at the cellular level that may inform future treatments and early detection strategies for this deadly disease.

"We are incredibly proud of Dr. O'Brien's achievements and the impact of her research on the global fight against gastric cancer," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "Her work exemplifies the power of research funded by organizations like ours, and we are committed to continuing our support for innovative studies that can change the lives of those affected by this disease."

Dr. O'Brien's research has garnered significant attention, including a recent publication in Cancer Research Communications. Her studies have shown that H. pylori-driven inflammation can cause harmful changes in stomach cells, a discovery that could lead to better diagnostic markers and therapeutic options.

In addition to celebrating Dr. O'Brien's accomplishments, DDF has taken further steps to combat the global impact of H. pylori. The foundation has successfully drafted language to the Senate to advocate for vital H. pylori testing in the U.S. Armed Forces, a move that could prevent gastric cancer in thousands of service members.

Dr. O'Brien will be honored as a Luminary at the upcoming Gastric Cancer Awareness Illuminations Ceremony & Celebration Dinner, hosted by DDF on November 9, 2024. This event will celebrate individuals who have contributed to advancing the mission to cure stomach cancer.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer