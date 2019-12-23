Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Acknowledges Its 2019 Sponsors Who Played A Huge Role In Making the Year A Success

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is grateful for its partners whose financial support helped make 2019 a huge success. These sponsors have made significant contributions toward the organization's mission-driven initiatives, including its Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), stomach cancer symposia, webinars, and signature events.

Sponsors of DDF's PREP program include 2019 Copper Sponsors Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation and Taiho Oncology; EMD Serono, Genentech, and Merck. The Foundation hosted a total of seven Stomach Cancer Educational Webinars in 2019, each made possible by Gold Sponsors Astellas and Merck, and Taiho Oncology. This year, thanks to the support of 2019 Nutrition Sponsor Bristol-Myers Squibb, DDF partnered with the Memorial Cancer Institute and Publix Aprons Cooking School to host a nutritional "Eating Around the Holidays" webinar and produced how-to cooking videos and recipes to bring deliciously modified food options to stomach cancer patients. All recipes and videos are available at https://debbiesdream.org/resources/nutrition/, and webinars can be accessed at https://debbiesdream.org/lecture-library/.

DDF's Stomach Cancer Educational Symposia include National Platinum Sponsors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Daiichi Sankyo; National Gold Sponsor Lilly Oncology; National Silver Sponsors Astellas and Merck; National Supporting Sponsor Taiho Oncology; International Symposium Silver Sponsor Baptist Health South Florida and Bronze Sponsor Genentech.

Thanks to our generous sponsors, we have been able to accomplish so much in 2019," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF's CEO. "We are extremely grateful for this level of support from our industry partners because their contributions allow us to make a huge impact in the stomach cancer community through our various programs. Without them and the support of the general public, we would not be able to accomplish these goals, which help us towards our mission of raising awareness and finding a cure for this disease."

In addition to the support of DDF mission-driven programs, Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation's CEO Peter Palandjian has also served as Title Sponsor for the 10th Annual Dream Makers Gala, Headliner Sponsor for the 5th Annual New York Night of Laughter, and funded one of three 2019 Debbie's Dream Foundation-AACR Gastric Cancer Research Fellowship grants in honor of his late father Petros Palandjian, who passed away of stomach cancer.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Photo One: DDF Board President Michael Ehren (center) and CEO Andrea Eidelman (right center) accepting a sponsorship check from the Taiho Oncology team at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Conference.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Coordinator

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

231489@email4pr.com

www.DebbiesDream.org

