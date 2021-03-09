Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Adds Mind, Body, Spirit Facebook LIVE Series to Its COVID-19 Resources and Support Program

PLANTATION, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) announces the launch of the Mind, Body, Spirit, Facebook LIVE series as part of its new COVID-19 Resources and Support Program. The series includes four episodes featuring beginner-friendly yoga, two mindfulness discussions, and guided meditation. It is part of an effort to support stomach cancer patients and families' mental health during the pandemic.

DDF's Mind, Body, Spirit Facebook LIVE Series - Episode 4: Power of Positive Thinking flyer. flyer. DDF's Mind, Body, Spirit Facebook LIVE Series - Episode 3: Mindfulness Meditation flyer.

DDF's COVID-19 Resources and Support Program aims to support, educate, and protect stomach cancer patients and families by providing critical information and resources on topics related to COVID-19 updates and prevention, a meal delivery service, telehealth, and mental health. Through the Mind, Body, Spirit Series, patients will learn new practices and techniques to help cope with fears and anxiety from cancer and the pandemic's uncertainties.

The first episode of the series, "Combatting Anxiety and Depression Through Yoga," featured instruction by cancer survivor Elissa Zeltzer of Yoga Joint and took place on February 24, 2021. Episode 2 featured a mindfulness discussion, "Outsmart Stress and Anxiety," with Jo-Aynne von Born, a certified professional coach at Readysetmore.com, on March 4, 2021. For the upcoming third episode of the series, patients and families will enjoy a "Mindfulness Meditation" exercise led by Zayda Vallejo, certified Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction instructor, trainer, and consultant, on June 11, 2021. The fourth and final episode will include a mindfulness discussion, "Power of Positive Thinking," featuring Dr. Jennifer Ackrish, licensed psychologist, on September 2, 2021.

"DDF is excited to be able to provide resources that will not only educate the stomach cancer community but also support patients and families both mentally and emotionally," said Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "This pandemic has been extremely stressful for so many of us, especially those who are already struggling with this disease. We look forward to being able to help relieve some of the stress and equip patients with new tools for how to cope."

DDF's COVID-19 Resources and Support Program is made possible by a $100,000 sponsorship from industry partners Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck & Co. The initiative serves as an extension of DDF's Patient Resource Educational Program (PREP). Through PREP, DDF currently provides free education and support for patients, caregivers, and families through Monthly Stomach Cancer Support Groups, a mentorship matching program, and informative webinars and symposia throughout the year.

Patients and families are encouraged to register via DDF's website to tune in to the series. All registrants will receive a free COVID Kit with a face mask, hand sanitizer, and informational resources. To learn more about DDF's COVID-19 initiative, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/covid.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, almost a decade later, at 50. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Coordinator

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer