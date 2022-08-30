Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Announces 2022 Youth Art Contest

DDF launches the Fall initiative to help inspire children's creativity in support of its mission to raise awareness about stomach cancer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce that the 2022 Youth Art Contest will officially open for submissions on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Students 18 years or younger, who are directly or indirectly affected by cancer, are encouraged to submit their original artwork or photographs to be considered for DDF's 2023 Youth Art Calendar and greeting cards.

To learn more about how to participate, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/scholarship-essay-contest.

The DDF 2023 Youth Art Calendar will feature selected student artwork or a photograph submission for each month of the year and will be accompanied by a headshot and a mini bio of the student whose work is featured. Entries not selected for the 2023 calendar will be considered for DDF's custom line of blank greeting cards. The calendar and greeting cards will be made available for purchase, and all proceeds will benefit the organization's mission of helping to find a cure for stomach cancer.

This initiative is one of many offered by DDF to help raise awareness and encourage young people's involvement in helping those affected by stomach cancer. In addition to the Youth Art Contest, DDF also hosts an annual Scholarship Essay Contest for the same demographic. However, the art contest will take the place of this year's essay contest, which is typically held in the Fall of each year. Instead, the essay contest will resume in the Spring of 2023.

"DDF is excited to bring back this contest to help spark the creativity of our youth and raise awareness about cancer's effect on everyday families," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman. "We look forward to seeing the fantastic art and photography submitted by these creative youths in hopes that it will help inspire others."

All submissions will be accepted as digital scans of the original artwork and photography and emailed to [email protected]. The submission deadline is October 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. For more information on contest rules, visit https://debbiesdream.org/scholarship-contest/, call 954-475-1200, or email [email protected].

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer,

advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of

federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

