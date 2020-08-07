Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Announces Submission Date for the 2020 Scholarship Essay Contest

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce that submissions for the 2020 DDF Scholarship Essay Contest will begin on September 1, 2020. The contest is open to children between the ages of 5 to 18 across the United States and consists of three categories: elementary, middle, and high school. DDF hosts the contest each year to help raise awareness about stomach cancer and to inspire the next generation to explore the effects and impact of the disease.

Flyer for the 2020 DDF Scholarship Essay Contest

According to the Deadliest Cancer Coalition, stomach cancer is the 5th deadliest cancer type and the least federally funded. Students who participate in the contest will be guided by an essay prompt that encourages them to explore topics based on stomach cancer. All application materials must be submitted by October 30, 2020, to be considered for cash prizes in the following amounts: $700 for the high school winner, $200 for the middle school winner, and $100 for the elementary school winner.

"DDF is thrilled to bring this scholarship back again this year, especially in the middle of a global pandemic," said Andrea Eidelman, CEO of DDF. "Students have been home for a while and are anxious to get back to their educational routine. The scholarship is a great way to engage our youth and inspire them to be part of the solution to finding a cure for stomach cancer."

Celebrity judges have been invited to score all essay submissions according to the rubric provided on the DDF website. All application materials will be available to download from the website beginning on September 1, 2020 through the deadline of October 30, 2020. Winners will be announced on November 20, 2020.

To apply for the scholarship or for information, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/scholarship.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

