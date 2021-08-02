Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Announces the Return of the 2021 DDF Scholarship Essay Contest

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) announces the return of the 2021 DDF Scholarship Essay Contest. The annual contest helps raise awareness about stomach cancer and inspires the next generation to explore the effects and impact of the disease. Submissions will officially begin on September 1, 2021, through October 29, 2021. The scholarship is open to children between the ages of 5 to 18 across the United States and consists of three categories: elementary, middle, and high school.

Participants of each category will be provided a prompt encouraging them to explore topics based on stomach cancer, including the importance of increasing federal funding, prescreening, and more. All application materials must be submitted by October 29, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST to be considered for cash prizes in the following amounts: $700 for the high school winner, $200 for the middle school winner, and $100 for the elementary school winner.

"Each year, DDF looks forward to getting youth involved with our mission by encouraging them to participate in this educational research and writing project," said Andrea Eidelman, CEO of DDF. "The contest allows students to understand this disease better and hopefully be motivated to educate their peers on the risks of stomach cancer. The youth are our future; thus, informing them early could have a significant impact on the outcome of this disease."

All essays will be reviewed and scored according to the rubric provided on the DDF website. Application materials will be available to download from the website from September 1, 2021, through October 29, 2021. Winners will be announced on November 19, 2021.

To apply for the scholarship or to learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/scholarship .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

