Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Announces Winners of the 2021 Scholarship Essay Contest

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is excited to announce the 2021 DDF Scholarship Essay Contest winners. Evangelos Agganis, 10, from Pickerington, Ohio, won $100 in the elementary school division for his essay on the importance of spreading hope to those affected by stomach cancer. Amani Morrison, 13, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, won $200 in the middle school division for sharing her ideas on the importance of volunteering and how she would encourage volunteer opportunities for students as President of a DDF School Club. Kaitlan Muras, 17, of Richmond, Texas, won $700 in the high school division for her thoughtful essay explaining how she would execute an original campaign to raise awareness about the rise in stomach cancer for patients under 50.

2021 DDF Scholarship Essay Contest Winners

The annual contest is open to children between the ages of 5 to 18 across the United States. Students can participate in three categories: elementary, middle, and high school, and includes a different essay prompt that asks students to explore topics surrounding stomach cancer issues. Submissions were accepted from September 1, 2021, to October 29, 2021. Essays were scored by DDF judges, which included staff and Board members.

DDF is proud to have hosted the essay contest since 2015 to help raise awareness about stomach cancer for the next generation.

"Congratulations to this year's winners for doing their research on the topic and using their creativity to come up with solutions," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF's Chief Executive Officer. "It's going to take this kind of continued involvement from the next generation to help us reach our goal of finding a cure for this disease in our lifetime."

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to stomach cancer patients' plight and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, almost a decade later, at 50. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

