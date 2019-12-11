Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts 11th Annual Night of Laughter at the Palm Beach Improv Comedy Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host the 11th Annual Night of Laughter on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Palm Beach Improv Comedy Club. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 5:00 p.m. The night will feature knee-slapping comedy, delicious food options and drinks, amazing raffles and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit DDF's mission of funding stomach cancer research, raising awareness, and supporting patients, caregivers, and their families.

Event MC Dale McLean, DDF Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman, and Night of Laughter Chair Mitch Starr at the 10th Annual Night of Laughter on January 27, 2019

This year's Night of Laughter is chaired for the 3rd year in a row by Mitch Starr, DDF Board member. Mitch is joined by his co-chair Adam Starr and their amazing committee members Jay and Linda Green, Shir Keidan and Julie Klahr to help make this year's event a success.

"We're excited to bring our Night of Laughter back to the Improv after a few years away," said event chair Mitch Starr. "Myself, my co-chair Adam, and our amazing committee members are proud to help introduce Palm Beach County to DDF's amazing mission, and we look forward to hosting a wonderful event."

Tickets for the Night of Laughter are $40 before December 25 and $50 after and at the door. Group tickets of 20 or more are $680 before December 25 and $850 after. Raffle tickets will be sold separately. Sponsorship opportunities are available and include reserved seating along with other perks. This year's sponsors include Laugh Out Loud Sponsors the Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine and Tito's Handmade Vodka, and Funny Bone Sponsor Bienenfeld Lasek & Starr Wealth Management.

For more information about the event, to become a sponsor, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://debbiesdream.org/events/2020-ftl-nol/, email Events@DebbiesDream.org, or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

Picture One: Event MC Dale McLean, DDF Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman, and Night of Laughter Chair Mitch Starr at the 10th Annual Night of Laughter on January 27, 2019.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Coordinator

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

230937@email4pr.com

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Related Links

http://www.DebbiesDream.org

