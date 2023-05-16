Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Free Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium in Partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt Cancer Center experts aim to present the latest in gastric cancer research.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is excited to announce its upcoming Free Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The symposium will take place at Moffitt's Magnolia Campus in Tampa, Florida, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST. Topics covered include the latest on gastric cancer research, such as treatment options, clinical trials, genetics, nutrition, integrative medicine, and more from the experts at Moffitt. The event will be chaired by Rutika Mehta MD, MPH, Associate Member of Moffitt's Gastrointestinal Oncology Program, Associate Professor of Oncologic Sciences at the University of South Florida, Co-Chair of GI Committee of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, and GI Clinical Research Assistant Medical Director at MCC. Dr. Mehta is a leading expert in gastric cancer and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program.

The symposium is a hybrid live and virtual event, allowing in-person attendees and others worldwide to participate in this informative and educational program. The event is open to all patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in learning more about gastric cancer. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with experts in the field and gain valuable insights into the latest research, treatment options, and best practices for managing gastric cancer.

"We are thrilled to partner with Moffitt to host this Free Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "This event is an important part of our mission to raise awareness about gastric cancer and support those affected by this disease. We believe that education is key to improving outcomes for patients, and we are honored to be able to offer this symposium to the public."

DDF's 2023 symposia series is sponsored by National Title Sponsors Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and Merck; National Platinum Sponsor Zymeworks; National Silver Sponsor Taiho Oncology; and Silver Sponsor Lilly Oncology.

Registration for the symposium is now open and can be accessed at https://debbiesdream.org/inspire_events/moffit-symposium/ . For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

