Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Gastric Cancer Awareness Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner This November

DDF aims to raise awareness and acknowledge patient advocates and research champions during Gastric Cancer Awareness Month.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce the Gastric Cancer Awareness Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner, taking place on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida. This event is part of DDF's continued efforts to raise awareness during Gastric Cancer Awareness Month this November. Following last year's inaugural event's success, DDF will again join forces with My Gut Feeling of Canada for its annual "Power of Periwinkle" campaign. The campaign, which aims to light up global monuments in periwinkle and blue in honor of Gastric Cancer Awareness Day on November 30th, saw more than 180 monuments illuminated worldwide last year.

Debbie’s Dream Foundation’s Gastric Cancer Awareness Ceremony & Celebration Dinner

The Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner will feature the lighting of the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock in periwinkle blue, creating a stunning visual tribute under the South Florida evening skyline. DDF will celebrate significant milestones and recognize patient and caregiver advocates who have significantly contributed to its mission throughout the year. Additionally, DDF will recognize luminaries in the gastric cancer research field, furthering the fight to find a cure for stomach cancer.

"We are thrilled to continue participating in the Power of Periwinkle campaign and to celebrate the incredible efforts of our advocates and researchers," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Eidelman. This event highlights our ongoing dedication to raising awareness and brings our community together in a powerful and meaningful way during our designated month–Gastric Cancer Awareness Month."

Sponsorship opportunities are available and welcomed. Registration is required by October 31, 2023. To register and learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/inspire_events.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

