Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Its 5th Annual DREAM BIG Oceanside Jazz Bruncheon

FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host its 5th Annual DREAM BIG Oceanside Jazz Bruncheon on Sunday, October 27, 2019. The event will be held at Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery located inside the Atlantic Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, at 11:00 a.m. Guests will enjoy a fabulous silent auction, amazing raffles, a delicious brunch menu, smooth live jazz music, and a beautiful oceanside view.

DDF Board of Directors Marsha Levy (event co-chair), Jill Ginsberg, Cynthia Peterson (event co-chair), and Tami Shatanof (event co-chair) at the 4th Annual Dream BIG Luncheon in 2018

This year's co-chairs include DDF Board Vice President Cynthia Peterson and Board of Directors Marsha Levy and Tami Shatanof. With the help of their committee, the co-chairs look forward to hosting a successful fundraising event in support of DDF's mission.

"It is an honor to be able to co-chair this amazing event with Marsha, Tami, and our amazing committee, and the DDF staff," said Cynthia Peterson. "We are excited to celebrate the incredible mission of DDF with members of the South Florida community, and we hope to inspire people to learn more about DDF and to get involved in any way that they can.

The event was previously held as a lunch-style fundraiser and birthday celebration for late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman, who passed away from stage IV stomach cancer in December 2017. In its fifth installment, the now jazz-themed brunch will continue Debbie's legacy of raising awareness and research funds in support of patients and their families and caregivers, and to help find a cure for stomach cancer.

"What Debbie was able to do in nearly ten years of battling this disease is incredible," said Marsha Levy. "DDF continues to do a wonderful job of keeping her dream alive, and I'm grateful to play a role in that." Tami Shatanof said, "I encourage anyone who knows someone affected by stomach cancer, and cancer in general, to come out and enjoy a beautiful atmosphere with others who share a common goal. When we all come together, we can truly make a difference."

Tickets for the 5th Annual DREAM BIG Oceanside Jazz Bruncheon are $85 each or $150 per couple and can be purchased at https://debbiesdream.org/events/2019-dream-big-oceanside-jazz-bruncheon. Several sponsorship levels are available and includes seating. For more information about how to place an ad or tribute in our program book, join the committee, donate, or become a sponsor, please contact 222917@email4pr.com, or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

