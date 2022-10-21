Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts Its 9th Annual Fayetteville, NC Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner

The annual golf tournament is held in memory of Fayetteville native Tony Leonard and helps raise funds for stomach cancer.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer will host the 9th Annual Fayetteville, North Carolina Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner on October 22, 2022, at Gates Four Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The event helps raise awareness and funds for DDF's annual Stomach Cancer Capitol Hill Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C., where advocates travel from across the country to help rally for federal funding and support of stomach cancer research. This initiative and DDF's participation in the Department of Defense Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program (PRCRP) have been instrumental in ensuring that stomach cancer receives the maximum level of funding each year. Each year, the golf tournament is led by Christy Leonard, North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder, and DDF Board member, in memory of her late husband, Tony Leonard, who lost his battle with stomach cancer in 2019.

Aydin Leonard, the second youngest son of late stomach cancer warrior Tony Leonard, and his mother, DDF NC East Chapter Co-Founder Christy Leonard, at the 8th Annual Fayetteville, North Carolina Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner in 2021.

Tony Leonard was a husband and father of five who battled stomach cancer for over six years. He was a strong voice for those affected by the disease and co-founded the DDF North Carolina East Chapter with his wife, Christy. He was initially diagnosed with stage III stomach cancer in 2012, and he later suffered a relapse in March 2017 and ultimately succumbed to an aggressive stage IV stomach cancer in January 2019. The annual golf tournament was something that he and Christy held to raise awareness about the disease. Today, the golf tournament brings familiar and new faces together to celebrate Tony's memory and legacy for helping make a difference for others.

"When Tony and I started this golf tournament, our boys were young, and we did not only want to teach them how to turn turmoil into triumph, but we wanted them to know the importance of being a beacon of light for others," said Christy Leonard. "Although Tony is no longer with us, he lives on through our children, who are all grown up now. He's left a strong impact on the Fayetteville community through helping to raise awareness for this disease."

This year's tournament sponsors include Golf Cart Sponsor Mark-Air NearU, Beverage Sponsor Moore Appliance Service, Inc., and Premier Hole Sponsors A-1 Carolina Chimney Masters and Joe and Angie Erschens. The cost for an individual player is $90 and $360 for a foursome, which includes a VIP reception, lunch, and Dinner. Tournament registration opens at 11 a.m. and includes green fees, range balls, and cart rentals. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or for more information, visit https://debbiesdream.org/inspire_events/2022-nc-golf/, contact [email protected], or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

