Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Hosts the 2022 DDF Legacy Bruncheon

Event proceeds will benefit DDF's mission to raise awareness and advance funding for stomach cancer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host the 2022 DDF Legacy Bruncheon on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The event will take place at the Huizenga Pavilion at Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will celebrate the organization's mission and the lasting legacy of late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman. Guests will enjoy a fabulous welcome reception, raffles, a delicious brunch buffet, and a live saxophone performance throughout the afternoon.

Flyer for the 2022 Debbie's Dream Foundation Legacy Bruncheon

This year's co-chairs include DDF Board Vice President Cynthia Peterson and Board of Director Liz Gassew. With the help of their committee, the co-chairs look forward to hosting a successful fundraising event supporting DDF's mission. "We're excited to be back hosting this signature event coming off the heels of the global pandemic," said Cynthia Peterson. "We look forward to celebrating all of the wonderful things DDF has accomplished in honor of the amazing woman who started it all. Debbie would be proud to know that her legacy lives on and continues to thrive with the support of those in this community and beyond."

In previous years, DDF hosted an annual Luncheon to celebrate the birthday of its Founder, Debbie Zelman, who passed away from stage IV stomach cancer in December 2017. It has since become an event that highlights DDF milestones and the continuation of the organization to raise awareness and research funds to support patients and families and help find a cure for stomach cancer. "We look forward to sharing the tremendous strides and accomplishments that DDF has made, all in the name of education, support, and research for individuals facing this awful disease," said event co-chair Liz Gassew. "We also recognize and honor our founder and the legacy she has left behind."

Tickets for the 2022 DDF Legacy Bruncheon are $100 and can be purchased at https://debbiesdream.org/inspire_events/bruncheon22/. Several sponsorship levels are available and include seating. For more information on how to join the committee, donate, or become a sponsor, please contact [email protected], or call (954) 475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer