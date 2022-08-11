Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Joins Miami Cancer Institute to Host a Virtual Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium

Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, experts will highlight the latest information for gastric cancer patients.

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will join Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, to host a Virtual Stomach Cancer Educational Symposium. The Symposium will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. Registrants will tune in via Zoom as medical experts from Miami Cancer Institute (MCI) present the latest information on genetics, cancer management, surgical and non-surgical treatment options, nutrition, and more. The program will also feature a presentation on survivorship and patient panel discussions focusing on treatment and support for various stages of stomach cancer.

Dr. Antonio Ucar, Medical Oncologist at MCI, will lead this event as Symposium Chair. Dr. Ucar is Board-certified in Medical Oncology and Hematology and serves as the Director of the Gastrointestinal Malignancies Disease Management Team at MCI. He and his team joined DDF in helping organize the Symposium, identifying and recruiting other medical experts from MCI to bring the latest research information to the stomach cancer community. Dr. Ucar is excited to co-host this event to help educate those affected by this disease.

"I am very excited to collaborate with the Debbie's Dream Foundation in the presentation of this symposium which will comprehensively discuss the state-of-the-art treatment modalities in all specialties that are involved in the management of gastric cancer," said Dr. Ucar. "I look forward to expanding on the support services available to achieve the best quality of life possible for all patients in active treatment or are approaching remission."

DDF's Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Eidelman, looks forward to working with MCI to help spread awareness and educate the South Florida community about these critical topics that affect those with stomach cancer.

"South Florida was recently recognized as a region where the gastric cancer mortality rate is significantly higher than other areas," said Andrea Eidelman. "Baptist Health's Miami Cancer Institute is one of the most reputable cancer treatment centers in South Florida. We're very grateful to partner with them and their phenomenal team for the first time to bring these kinds of programs to the Miami area and to hopefully help change these grim statistics as we know them."

The programming will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. EST for all virtual attendees. A video replay of the event will be made available in the DDF Lecture Library at a later date. To register for this event, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/mcisymposium.

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute brings to South Florida access to personalized clinical treatments and comprehensive support services delivered with unparalleled compassion. No other cancer program in the region has the combination of cancer-fighting expertise and advanced technology—including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and one of the only radiation oncology programs in the world with each of the newest radiation therapies in one place—to diagnose and deliver precise cancer treatments that achieve the best outcomes and improve the lives of cancer patients. The Institute offers an impressive roster of established community oncologists and renowned experts, clinical researchers and genomic scientists recruited from the nation's top cancer centers. Selected as Florida's only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer (MSK) Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a meaningful clinical collaboration that affords patients in South Florida access to innovative treatments and ensures that the standards of care developed by their multidisciplinary disease management teams match those at MSK.

Miami Cancer Institute is part of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 24,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks

Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

