Debbie’s Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Joins the 15th Annual International Gastric Cancer Congress in Japan for Patient Advocacy Session

Stomach cancer patients will participate in panel discussions to help increase awareness around the importance of advocacy in healthcare.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is joining forces with the International Gastric Cancer Association for the 15th Annual International Gastric Cancer Congress (IGCC). DDF patient advocates will participate in the Patient Advocacy Session on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. JST, from Yokohama, Japan. The half-day session will be live-cast in North America on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. EST, in Europe on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 1 a.m., and in the United Kingdom on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 12 a.m. It will feature various panel discussions and presentations highlighting patient advocacy programs, services, and resources to oncologists and aims to provide accurate information to patients and ensure that their views are reflected in their healthcare decision-making. The entire program will be simultaneously translated into different languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

"DDF is proud to partner with the 15th Annual IGCC in Japan to help bring patient advocacy to the forefront," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "We partnered with the Korean Cancer Association and other groups for the past two years to host international symposia, and we look forward to continuing to expand our reach in Asia. Thanks to the support of our industry partners, we can continue to grow internationally and provide resources, education, and support to stomach cancer patients worldwide.

The IGCC 2023 Advocacy Session is supported in part by DDF, My Gut Feeling of Canada, and KIBOUNOKAI of Japan. The session's translations are supported in part by DDF's 2023 International Symposium Title Sponsors Bristol Meyers Squibb, who also helped make DDF's involvement in this year's program possible. Sponsors of the DDF 2023 Symposia series also include Title Sponsor Bristol Meyers Squibb and Silver Sponsors Lilly Oncology and Taiho Oncology.

To register for this event, visit https://site2.convention.co.jp/igcc2023/registration/ . To learn more about DDF, visit https://DebbiesDream.org .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

