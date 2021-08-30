Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Launches New State of the Art Patient Portal for Its Mentor Matching Program

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) launched a new patient portal to help stomach cancer patients and their families build community with ease. As part of DDF's Patient Resource Education Program (PREP), the new platform helps facilitate mentor matching, communication, and learning solutions, making it easier for participants to find peer-to-peer support and effectively connect all in one space. The program registration is free for all applicants.

DDF's PREP mentor matching program has been a significant part of the organization's efforts to support patients, families, and caregivers since the organization was founded in 2009. Patients and caregivers are encouraged to register on DDF's website by providing information about their diagnosis, treatment, and other details regarding their experience. They are then matched with a peer mentor who can provide insight and moral support so that mentees know that they are not alone in their stomach cancer journey. The new patient portal helps improve the user experience and matching service by incorporating algorithm-driven software and providing a community-like social network featuring user-driven common interest groups.

"We are very excited about the launch of our new patient portal because the goal is to make this a one-stop-shop for patients and families," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Eidelman. "We understand how difficult it can be to navigate a new diagnosis, so we want to help make learning about new information and connecting with others as easy as possible for our community. The new patient portal not only helps streamline our mentor matching services, but it also gives patients and families a place to convene for all things related to stomach cancer."

Participants who register on the platform can engage with others who can relate to their journey through one-on-one or group video calls, texting, and emailing for safe communication. In addition, they have clickable access to all resources offered by DDF within the platform, including registration for upcoming events, video webinars and presentations, nutrition information, and more.

To learn more about DDF's mentor matching program or to apply to join the community, visit https://debbiesdream.org/patient-resource-education-program.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

