Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Launches the 2023 Youth Art Contest: Igniting Young Minds Against Stomach Cancer

DDF encourages young artists to spark their creativity while joining the fight against stomach cancer.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is thrilled to announce the return of the 2023 Youth Art Contest. This initiative encourages artists aged 18 and under to unleash their creativity and raise awareness about stomach cancer, a cause dear to late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman.

Flyer for the 2023 Youth Art Contest

The contest opened on September 15, 2023, welcoming young artists and photographers to submit their original works for consideration in the prestigious DDF 2024 Youth Art Calendar. Each month of the calendar will feature selected student artwork, accompanied by a brief biography and photo of the artist. DDF invites students to use various mediums, including modern digital and AI-generated techniques. Art not chosen for the calendar may also be included in DDF's line of blank greeting cards, with proceeds supporting DDF's mission of finding a cure for stomach cancer.

This initiative aims to engage and raise awareness among younger generations as stomach cancer increasingly affects them.

DDF's CEO, Andrea Eidelman, commented, "This contest nurtures children's creativity and challenges them to address crucial topics like cancer's impact on the world. Our aim is to inspire and challenge our youth artistically as we move towards a cancer-free world."

Submissions, as digital scans, should be emailed to [email protected] by the deadline of November 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST. For guidelines and more information, visit https://debbiesdream.org/scholarship-contest/ or call 954-475-1200.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

