Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Raises More Than $300,000 for Stomach Cancer Research

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) celebrated its 9th Annual Dream Makers Gala on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at The Diplomat Beach Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida. With 515 registrants, over $300,000 was raised to fund research and benefit stomach cancer patients around the world. At the event, a total of $200,000 in fellowship grants was awarded to support stomach cancer research directly. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, silent and live auctions, dinner, awards, dancing, and a photo booth. Master of Ceremonies Lisa Petrillo, Entertainment and Lifestyle Reporter for WFOR, CBS4 Miami, led guests through an incredible evening of entertainment and fun in honor of late DDF Founder Debbie Zelman, who passed away from stomach cancer on December 23, 2017.

Gala Co-Chairs and DDF Board Members Stephen Greenberger and David Kubiliun DDF Board President Michael Ehren, Gala MC and Entertainment and Lifestyle Reporter for CBS Miami 4 Lisa Petrillo, Excellence in Communications Award recipient and ABC Local 10 Reporter Kristi Krueger, and DDF Executive Director Andrea Eidelman

David Kubiliun, Esq. of Greenspoon Marder and Stephen Greenberger of Broward County Sheriff's Office were the co-chairs of this year's event. "Co-chairing the Gala for the sixth consecutive year was an honor that I will always cherish," said David Kubiliun, DDF Board Member. "With Debbie's untimely passing, it was reassuring to have such overwhelming support and attendance at the Gala. It makes me feel proud to know that DDF will continue its relentless commitment to finding a cure for stomach cancer." Gala co-chair and DDF Board Member Stephen Greenberger said, "What an honor to co-chair the Debbie's Dream Makers Gala. Hats off to David Kubiliun, our incredible committee, and our DDF staff. We are making a huge difference in curing stomach cancer, and I am sure Debbie was with us and is proud that we are carrying on her dream."

Event sponsors included Title Sponsor The Salah Foundation; Diamond Sponsor Lilly Oncology; Emerald Sponsors Envision Physician Services, Royal Caribbean International, Merck, Andrew Guttman and Family, and Ross and Liz Tannenbaum; and Ruby Sponsors Amerijet International, Laura and Judd Zebersky, Westside Regional Medical Center, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

This year's award recipients were Noreen Salah Burpee and George J. Taylor, Esq. of The Salah Foundation; Kristi Krueger of ABC Local 10; Janet Carrington and Charles Collins of the Janet Carrington Foundation; Daniel Catenacci, MD of University of Chicago; Rosa and Rick Gross; and Daniela Schwartz of Cypress Bay High School.

"To date, DDF has awarded $850,000 to fund stomach cancer research," said Andrea Eidelman, Executive Director of DDF. "This is of critical importance because stomach cancer receives the least amount of federal funding per cancer death. The funds we raised this evening will make a tremendous impact. We greatly appreciate the support of our donors in helping us achieve this great milestone."

To learn more about DFF and this year's grant recipients, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. Debbie's Dream Foundation seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017 at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream come true. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

