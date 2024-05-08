Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer Supports Pioneering Gastroesophageal Cancer Research Retreat

DDF invites the stomach cancer community to participate in the live Patient Advocacy and Case Discussion via Zoom.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is proud to announce its collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) at the upcoming Gastroesophageal Cancer Research Center Retreat. This invitation-only event will occur on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST and will feature impactful discussions among leading Gastroesophageal Cancer (GEC) researchers. The program will be led by esteemed figures such as Drs. Yelena Janjigian, Smita Joshi, and Samuel Cytryn, who are at the forefront of GEC research and patient care at MSK. DDF will participate in the retreat's Patient Advocacy and Case Discussion, which will take place at 5:00 p.m. EST, as a key supporter and a pioneering patient advocacy group.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Patient Advocacy and Case Discussion with leading gastric cancer experts Drs. Yelena Janjigian, Smita Joshi, and Samuel Cytryn.

In line with DDF's goal to make advanced research and discussions accessible, the Patient Advocacy and Case Discussion segment will be virtually open to the general public via Zoom. Interested participants must register in advance to receive access to the discussion. DDF invites the stomach cancer community to attend this unique opportunity to gain insights into the latest GEC research developments and understand more deeply how patient advocacy influences cancer care and treatment strategies. Registration details can be found on the DDF website at www.DebbiesDream.org/inspire_events .

"We're proud to be part of this impactful gathering of some of the most brilliant minds in GEC research," said DDF's Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Eidelman. "Our virtual attendees can look forward to an insightful dialogue on patient advocacy in cancer care, which reflects our ongoing mission to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life."

This incredible collaboration builds on DDF and MSK's partnership for the "Debbie's Dream Early Career Investigator in Gastroesophageal Cancer" fellowship announced earlier this year. The three-year fellowship will be executed under the leadership of Dr. Yelena Janjigian at MSK, emphasizing both organizations' commitment to pioneering cancer research and education.

For more information about DDF programs and initiatives or to register for upcoming events, please visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer