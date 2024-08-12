Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer To Host Educational Symposium Highlighting Gastric Cancer Awareness Month

The event will address critical issues, including mental health and treatment side effects.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will host the "Ask the Experts Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium" on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Florida. DDF aims to address the diverse needs of the gastric cancer community by offering insights into the unique challenges patients and caregivers face. The half-day program will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. It will feature medical experts as well as patient and caregiver panelists showcasing and discussing topics such as mental health and survivorship, treatment side effects, gastric cancer in young adults, and more.

Debbie's Dream Foundation's Ask the Experts Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium

Held during November, Gastric Cancer Awareness Month, this event underscores the importance of raising awareness and understanding the challenges the gastric cancer community faces. "We are excited to bring together a diverse group of experts, patients, and caregivers to discuss the latest advancements and challenges in the gastric cancer journey," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF's Chief Executive Officer. "Hosting this event during Gastric Cancer Awareness Month is crucial for educating, inspiring, and providing a supportive community for all affected by this disease."

Following the symposium, DDF will host the Gastric Cancer Awareness Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner, where guests will honor gastric cancer luminaries and champions. The evening will commence with the world-famous Guitar Hotel lighting up the South Florida skyline in shades of periwinkle blue as part of DDF's participation in My Gut Feeling's annual 'Power of Periwinkle' global awareness initiative.

The symposium's sponsors include Amgen, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, and Taiho Oncology. The event is free for the general public, but registration is required on the DDF website. Ticket and sponsorship options for the Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner are also available. To register and learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/inspire_events.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer