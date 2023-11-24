Debbie's Dream Foundation Helps Light Up More Than 175 Monuments Worldwide with Gastric Cancer Awareness Day Campaign

DDF celebrates a global movement with The Power of Periwinkle Illumination Celebration & Dinner at The Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Gastric Cancer Awareness Month unfolds, Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) proudly announces a monumental achievement in partnership with My Gut Feeling Stomach Cancer Foundation of Canada (MGF). In just the first year of DDF joining the 'Power of Periwinkle,' an annual campaign hosted by MFG, more than 175 global monuments are confirmed to be illuminated in periwinkle honor of Gastric Cancer Awareness Day on November 30, 2023. Notable locations in the U.S. include the One World Trade Center and the 4 Times Square in New York, the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hardrock in Florida, and Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. International sites include the world-famous Niagra Falls, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the Kyoto Tower.

To mark this extraordinary milestone, DDF is hosting The Power of Periwinkle Illumination Celebration & Dinner at The Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, on November 30, 2023, in honor of Stomach Cancer Awareness Day. This exclusive event is dedicated to DDF Board members and patient advocates who were pivotal in securing numerous illumination sites during the inaugural year of DDF's participation in the initiative.

Andrea Eidelman, CEO of Debbie's Dream Foundation, expresses her excitement: "We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone, raising awareness worldwide about Gastric Cancer Awareness Day and Month. It's awe-inspiring that we secured 72 illuminated sites in the U.S. alone in our first year of participation. This success sets the stage for the potential expansion of this collaborative effort as we strive to shine an even brighter light on stomach cancer awareness."

For real-time updates on monument locations and to learn more about the global initiative, please visit https://www.mygutfeeling.ca/mgf365. For more information about Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer, please visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer
DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

