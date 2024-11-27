Debbie's Dream Foundation Hosts Successful 2024 Ask the Experts Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium

Empowering patients and advancing gastric cancer awareness through expert insights and community support

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) hosted the 2024 Ask the Experts Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium on November 9, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The event brought together patients, survivors, caregivers, and medical professionals to share vital information, foster connections, and inspire hope in the fight against stomach cancer.

The Symposium featured expert-led sessions on palliative care, psychosocial recovery, and innovations shaping the future of gastric cancer treatment, alongside survivor and caregiver-led Q&A sessions that underscored resilience and community. Attendees also participated in an interactive session on stress-relief techniques to support their well-being.

"This symposium embodies the heart of what Debbie's Dream Foundation stands for—empowering patients and caregivers with knowledge, fostering connections, and advancing the fight against stomach cancer," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF's Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to everyone who made this event so impactful."

DDF community partners, such as the YMCA of South Florida, Gilda's Club South Florida, and HCA Florida Healthcare, were also in attendance hosting information booths. Sponsors for the Symposium include National Title Sponsor Daiichi-Sankyo, Gold Sponsor Merck, Silver Sponsors Amgen and Bristol Myers Squibb, and Bronze Sponsor Taiho Oncology.

To view photos from this inspiring event, visit Facebook. Session recordings will be available at www.DebbiesDream.org/lecture-library. For more information on DDF's programs, the upcoming 13th Annual Capitol Hill Stomach Cancer Advocacy Day, and how you can get involved, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Photo (l to r): DDF's Chief Executive Officer Andrea Eidelman, speakers Dr. Libia Scheller, Dr. Josh Jaeyop Lee, Melani Vincelli (DDF Board Secretary, New Jersey Chapter Founder, and PREP Mentor), and Dr. Paul Mansfield.

