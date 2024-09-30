Debbie’s Dream Foundation Launches Registration for the 13th Annual Capitol Hill Advocacy Day in 2025

Advocates to push for research funding and legislative action to combat stomach cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) is excited to announce that registration is now open for its 13th Annual Stomach Cancer Capitol Hill Advocacy Day, taking place February 23-25, 2025 in Washington, DC. As DDF continues to lead the charge for stomach cancer advocacy, this annual event is a powerful opportunity for advocates, patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare providers, and researchers to meet with lawmakers and push for increased funding for stomach cancer research through the Department of Defense's Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program and the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

The 13th Annual Advocacy Day builds on the incredible momentum of the 2023 event, which saw a historic turnout of more than 150 advocates meeting with legislators to share their stories and encourage legislative action. Congressman Joe Wilson (R-SC), honored as DDF's 2023 Congressional Champion during this year's Advocacy Day, introduced a bill this summer with Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) calling for the NCI to review screening guidelines for individuals at high risk of stomach cancer, such as those with a family history or previous (Helicobacter pylori) H. pylori infection. The goal is to improve early detection and identify new research opportunities for advancing treatments. This bill, and other noteworthy progress, is a direct result of DDF's tireless advocacy efforts that continue to drive meaningful change for the stomach cancer community.

"We are excited to continue growing this movement, which began in 2014 with fewer than 50 advocates and has expanded exponentially yearly," said Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF. "Our mission is to keep fighting until stomach cancer receives the attention and resources it deserves, and we are confident 2025 will be our most impactful year yet."

DDF's advocacy efforts have already resulted in significant legislative wins, including securing a provision in the Senate's FY2025 National Defense Authorization Act to explore an H. pylori testing program for members of the Armed Forces, and DDF is actively working to secure the final passage of this language. This type of advocacy is a testament to research breakthroughs like that of Dr. Valerie O'Brien, whose pioneering discovery of H. pylori's role in stomach cancer was funded by a Debbie's Dream Foundation-American Association for Cancer Research's Gastric Cancer Research Fellowship in memory of Sally Mandel. Research funding remains critical in finding more life-saving solutions for stomach cancer.

Registration for the 13th Annual Stomach Cancer Capitol Hill Advocacy Day is now open. DDF encourages anyone impacted by stomach cancer or those looking to make a difference to join them on Capitol Hill to advocate for increased research funding and policy change that could save lives. For more information and to register, visit www.DebbiesDream.org/advocacy

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, as well as in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

Media Contact:

Brittnay Starks, Communications Director

Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

(954) 475-1200

[email protected]

www.DebbiesDream.org

SOURCE Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer