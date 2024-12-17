Debbie's Dream Foundation Unites Globally in The Power of Periwinkle Campaign for Gastric Cancer Awareness

Global campaign highlights iconic monuments in solidarity for gastric cancer awareness.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) proudly joined forces with My Gut Feeling Stomach Cancer Foundation of Canada and other leading organizations to participate in the 2024 The Power of Periwinkle campaign. This global initiative illuminated over 150 sites across five continents in a stunning show of solidarity for the stomach cancer community. The campaign reached incredible heights this year, from iconic landmarks like Niagara Falls in Canada to the One World Trade Center in New York City and the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. Participating locations spanned North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, symbolizing unity and hope for those impacted by this disease.

The Power of Periwinkle flyer Debbie’s Dream Foundation celebrated Gastric Cancer Awareness Month during its Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner on November 9, 2024, at the iconic Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

In addition to participating in the annual campaign, DDF hosted its own celebratory event, the Gastric Cancer Awareness Illumination Ceremony & Celebration Dinner, on November 9, 2024, at the world-famous Guitar Hotel/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The event brought together survivors, advocates, industry partners, healthcare professionals, and supporters to honor luminaries making a difference in the fight against stomach cancer and celebrate the community's resilience. Approximately $119,000 was raised to fund vital gastric cancer research and support programs. It was held following DDF's Ask the Experts Gastric Cancer Educational Symposium, which took place earlier in the day.

Andrea Eidelman, Chief Executive Officer of DDF, expressed her gratitude: "We are honored to participate in the Power of Periwinkle campaign and to work with incredible organizations worldwide. Together, we are raising awareness, driving change, and empowering stomach cancer patients and families globally. Our Illumination Celebration highlighted these efforts and celebrated progress in research and advocacy."

This year's Power of Periwinkle campaign included contributions from key organizations, including GI Cancers Alliance, Gastric Cancer Foundation, and Associazione Vivere senza stomaco si può. Associazione no profit, StupidStrong.org, Project Periwinkle, Hope For Stomach Cancer, No Stomach For Cancer, Raymond Foundation, and Kibounokai. The collaboration underscored the importance of unity in combating stomach cancer worldwide.

For more information about Debbie's Dream Foundation or how you can get involved, please visit www.DebbiesDream.org

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing research funding, and providing international education and support to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF's ultimate goal is to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo and daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States, and in Canada, Germany, and Japan. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission to make her dream a reality. To learn more, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

