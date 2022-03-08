Debbie's Dream Foundation Will Co-Host the 2nd Annual Collaborative Golf Tournament in Partnership With Broward County Medical Association

PLANTATION, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) will co-host the 2nd Collaborative Golf Tournament in partnership with Broward County Medical Association (BCMA) on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Plantation Preserve in Plantation, Florida. The outdoor event is one of few in-person fundraisers that DDF has held since the beginning of the global pandemic in March 2020. For the second year in a row, DDF and BCMA look forward to raising funds to support DDF's ongoing mission to provide education and support to patients, families, and caregivers, research funding.

Event flyer for the 2nd Annual Collaborative DDF & BCMA Golf Tournament.

Participants of the event will enjoy a wonderful afternoon on the green as they compete in several contests, including 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Teams, Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Hole in One. In addition, lunch will be provided by Chick-fil-A, followed by a raffle drawing, an awards ceremony, and dinner.

DDF Board Member Jonathan Perrillo will return as co-chair for this year's golf tournament. He also served as the Founding Chair of DDF's signature annual Dream Fore A Cure Golf Tournament. In addition, Dr. Abram Berens, President of BCMA, is also returning as Co-Chair this year.

"This year marks the second year collaborating with the BCMA, a partnership that we hold dearly and believe will help us accomplish our overall goal of raising awareness for stomach cancer in the medical community," said event c-chair Jonathan Perrillo. "On the back end of COVID and with restrictions being lightened, we are pushing to have the best golf tournament yet."

DDF's outdoor golf tournaments have become a critical fundraising opportunity following the recent global pandemic trends. In place of its formal gala, luncheon, and other traditional in-person events, DDF is proud to collaborate with BCMA to host this event for a second year to help raise awareness and critical funding for research despite such transitionary times.

"We are proud to have the support of BCMA as we continue to raise awareness and raise the necessary funds necessary to help stomach cancer patients," said Andrea Eidelman, DDF's Chief Executive Officer. "Being back in person with our supporters is something we're excited about as we connect with others by having a good time on the golf course and raising funds for a great cause."

Tournament sponsors include Silver Sponsors: Lockton, ProAssurance, and Tito's Handmade Vodka. For more information about DDF, visit www.DebbiesDream.org .

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, comprised of world-renowned physicians and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and make her dream come true. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org .

About Broward County Medical Association

The Broward County Medical Association (BCMA) unites 1,700 allopathic and osteopathic physicians, of all specialties, as well as Physician Assistants, toward the fulfillment of a common goal:

To secure access to health care of the highest quality for the residents of Broward County.

To maintain the integrity of medical practice and care delivery for the citizens of Broward .

. To advocate for the interests of the patients of Broward County and for the interests of practicing physicians in caring for their patients.

To learn more about BCMA, visit www.bcma.com .

