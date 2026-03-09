Debevoise Launches STAAR 2.0 to Help Clients Scale Their AI Adoption

Next generation tool built on Legora's AI Portal platform

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced the launch of STAAR 2.0, an enhanced version of its award-winning* client-facing AI platform designed to help in-house legal and compliance teams evaluate, govern, and deploy artificial intelligence quickly and responsibly. STAAR 2.0 is built with Legora's Portal architecture, which converts the knowledge gained from five years of advising over 100 clients on complex AI-related regulatory, compliance, and transactional matters into a practical, searchable workspace.

Using STAAR 2.0, in-house teams can quickly and effectively draft guidance, update policies, prepare trainings, and assess the risk of specific AI use cases without having to create these materials from scratch. STAAR 2.0 provides a cost-effective tool that enables clients and their in-house lawyers to advance their AI initiatives with grounded, legally sound outputs. Blackstone, Capital One, Evercore, GSK, and New York Life are participating in the early adopter beta phase, which runs through August 31, 2026.

"STAAR reflects our view that the efficiencies created by AI should be shared directly with our clients," said Avi Gesser, Co-Chair of the firm's Data Strategy & Security Group and head of the Debevoise AI Practice. "STAAR 2.0 is the result of thousands of hours of legal work on AI issues and allows clients to query that body of experience using AI, to see whether Debevoise has addressed a given issue before, and if so, how."

STAAR 2.0 creates a network effect by giving clients access to aggregated guidance and best practices developed for other subscribers. By drawing on guidance developed for other clients and STAAR subscribers, users gain visibility into how peers are addressing similar AI challenges, can benchmark their approaches against emerging market standards, and apply the firm's prior work to new issues with greater speed and efficiency. In short, STAAR 2.0 effectively positions in-house legal teams to become stronger and more sophisticated enablers of AI adoption while continuing to exercise sound risk management.

STAAR, the firm's Suite of Tools for Assessing AI Risk, is an award winning platform intended to help clients deploy AI efficiently and responsibly.

* Financial Times Innovative Lawyers Award, North America, 2025

