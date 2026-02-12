Debevoise Makes Significant Investments in Restructuring Capabilities with Partner Hires and Leadership Appointments

Rachel Ehrlich Albanese, Sam Newman and Daniel Shamah to join as Partners in the Restructuring Group; Ms. Albanese to be named Co-Chair

Ben Pedersen, Scott Selinger and Erica Weisgerber to be named Co-Chairs of Liability Management and Special Situations

Erica Weisgerber to be named Chair of Bankruptcy Litigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has augmented the firm's restructuring capabilities through a series of strategic appointments, which will be effective February 16, 2026. Rachel Ehrlich Albanese, Sam Newman and Daniel Shamah will join the firm as partners in the Restructuring Group, and Ms. Albanese will be appointed Co-Chair of the Group. The firm will also name partners Ben Pedersen, Scott Selinger and Erica Weisgerber as Co-Chairs of Liability Management and Special Situations, and Ms. Weisgerber as Chair of Bankruptcy Litigation.

Presiding Partner Peter Furci said, "We are seeing sustained client demand for restructuring and related capabilities, particularly in the private capital space, as market conditions continue to put pressure on balance sheets. The addition of Rachel, Sam and Daniel and the leadership appointments across related capabilities strengthen the firm's ability to advise corporate and private capital clients across the full investment life cycle."

Natasha Labovitz and Sid Levinson, Co-Chairs of the Restructuring Group, said in a joint statement, "Rachel, Sam and Daniel are exceptional lawyers whose experience, judgment and complementary skillsets will deepen and strengthen our Restructuring Group. Their arrival, along with the appointments in Liability Management and Special Situations and Bankruptcy Litigation, enhances our ability to advise clients on the most complex restructuring and distressed situations."

The appointment of Ms. Albanese as Co-Chair of the Group is part of the firm's long-term succession planning process, as Ms. Labovitz will retire from the firm at the end of 2026. Ms. Labovitz oversaw the growth of the Restructuring Group into a premier practice, advising on some of the most prominent and complex restructuring matters globally. Ms. Labovitz will work closely with Ms. Albanese and Mr. Levinson, who has served as Co-Chair since 2019, to ensure a smooth transition as she continues to advise clients through year end.

"Debevoise has a market-leading private equity platform backed by a deep bench of lawyers who advise on complex matters across the investment cycle," said Ms. Albanese. "Sam, Daniel and I look forward to working with the Group and across practices to strengthen the firm's restructuring capabilities and bolster its full-service offering."

As part of the firm's strategy to expand its restructuring capabilities, the firm has established dedicated leadership across Liability Management and Special Situations and Bankruptcy Litigation. These leadership appointments bolster the firm's ability to represent clients in out-of-court financings and recapitalizations, and other complex restructuring transactions, as well as clawback actions in domestic and cross-border insolvencies, intercreditor and priority disputes, and high-stakes restructuring-related litigation.

These strategic investments deepen the firm's bench, leadership and capabilities across interconnected disciplines and position the firm well to guide clients through fast-moving, multifaceted distressed situations, from early-stage liability management and special situations to in-court restructurings and strategic transactions, while delivering coordinated, commercially focused advice throughout the business cycle.

Ms. Albanese brings more than 20 years of restructuring experience advising debtors, creditors, equity holders, and other stakeholders in complex restructurings, including chapter 11 cases, out-of-court workouts, and cross-border insolvency proceedings.

Mr. Newman represents companies, owners, and investors in restructurings, including out-of-court restructurings and chapter 11 cases, as well as distressed asset transactions, and has particular recent expertise in representing biotech and life sciences companies.

Mr. Shamah is known for combining deep restructuring experience with significant liability management transaction experience and a strong litigation background involving complex commercial and financial instruments.

SOURCE Debevoise & Plimpton LLP