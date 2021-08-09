Deborah Quazzo joins Simplilearn’s Board of Directors

Deborah Quazzo is the managing partner at GSV Ventures and the co-founder of the annual ASU+GSV Summit, which is the industry catalyst for elevating dialogue and driving action around raising learning and career outcomes through scaled innovation. Deborah comes with vast experience in the education and corporate skilling sector and is an established name in the EdTech community. She is expected to play a pivotal role in driving growth and transformation in the company. Under her guidance, the company is confident of achieving its goal of becoming the world's largest digital skilling very soon.

Sharing her thoughts, Deborah, said, "The higher education and training sectors are in the midst of radical transformation, accelerated by COVID. Simplilearn is in a unique position to help professionals around the world efficiently gain the skills they need to succeed in today's, and tomorrow's, digital economy. I look forward to working with the management team to solidify the company's position as the world's #1 upskilling provider."

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Deborah to Simplilearn's Board of Directors. Her track record of working with both startups and universities to help both expand and enrich the learning experience to meet the challenges of modern students and professionals is unrivalled. She will help us fulfill our mission of helping millions of professionals advance their careers in the years to come."

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses anywhere in the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

