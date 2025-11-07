Simplilearn Recognized for 5th Consecutive Year on Training Industry's 2025 Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies List

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a leading global digital skills training platform, proudly announces its recognition as one of Training Industry's 2025 Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition underscores Simplilearn's sustained excellence in delivering high-quality, outcome-driven learning programs that empower IT and technical professionals to thrive in an AI-driven world.

Training Industry selects companies based on the scope and quality of their program offerings, market visibility, innovation, client impact, and business performance. This list honors leading organizations that demonstrate excellence through impactful learning outcomes, strong market presence, and consistent innovation.

"This year's Top 20 IT and Technical Training Companies highlight a forward-thinking group of providers shaping the future of IT learning," said Jalen Banks, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These organizations deliver high-quality training for IT, cybersecurity, data, and other technical professionals, including in-demand programs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. They continue to leverage tools such as AI, augmented reality (AR), and virtual labs to provide skill-based learning that evolves alongside the rapidly changing IT landscape."

This milestone is a testament to Simplilearn's high-impact training model and comprehensive product portfolio, which features over 500 programs across critical domains, including Generative AI, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Data Science. Reaching over 8 million learners across 150+ countries, the company delivers world-class education at scale through more than 1,500 live classes conducted monthly.

Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year on Training Industry's Top IT & Technical Training Companies list validates our unwavering commitment to excellence in digital upskilling. This milestone reflects our relentless focus on delivering programs that ensure job-readiness from day one. As AI reshapes the IT landscape and creates unprecedented demand for technical talent, we have witnessed remarkable growth, with a rise in enrollment in our AI-related courses over the past year, while GenAI programs have recorded a two-fold increase in demand. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries in innovation, from launching SimpliMentor GPT, the industry's first AI-powered career coach, to expanding partnerships with world-renowned universities. We are honored to be acknowledged alongside industry leaders and remain committed to empowering millions of professionals to lead confidently in our digital-first world."

Simplilearn's programs are designed in collaboration with prestigious academic partners, including Purdue University, University of Michigan, IITs, and industry leaders such as IBM, Microsoft Azure, and AWS. The learning experience integrates live instructor-led classes, hands-on labs, AI-powered mock interviews, and career services. Simplilearn addresses the critical industry gap by providing innovative, outcome-focused learning experiences, and remains committed to staying ahead of emerging trends and technologies. The company's roadmap includes expanding AI-powered learning tools, deepening partnerships with leading universities and enterprises, and developing specialized programs that address critical skill gaps in emerging fields.

