Debra Johnston, A Leading Atlanta Luxury Real Estate Professional, Partners With Coldwell Banker Realty

As an expert in the luxury market, Johnston has sold some of Atlanta's most elite properties, including a record-breaking $15,500,000 estate in Gainesville featured by Architectural Digest, a rare and highly-desired mid-century modern home in Buckhead, and a resort-style estate at Ritz-Carlton| Reynolds Lake Oconee that sold for $8,700,000, holding the highest recorded sale at Lake Oconee. She is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. Johnston will be representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as an elite Luxury Property Specialist, elevating her offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 96,000 independent sales associates in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories.

Johnston sets herself apart from other agents as a media-savvy real estate professional and exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Atlanta real estate market. She utilizes her proprietary marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client's homes featured on channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC and more. She is passionate about marketing her clients' properties, is constantly at the forefront of implementing marketing tactics to get her listings mass exposure through press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb photography and video production. Johnston is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features.

She is known as a leader and social media influencer in the luxury real estate space by utilizing YouTube and various social channels with luxury real estate videos that engage millions. She consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism, which ultimately results in a positive experience for her clients.

"It is my greatest honor to serve the luxury market in Atlanta by offering the very best client care, an elevated marketing approach and ultimately achieving results for my clients. By partnering with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, I look forward to further enhancing my offerings through national and global connections, additional marketing services and robust technology. My client's dreams are my mission, and through partnership with Coldwell Banker I am confident I will be able to deliver on that mission for even more clients in the future. " -- Debra Johnston, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist

"We are thrilled to welcome Debra to Coldwell Banker, where we are committed to providing affiliated agents with remarkable service, hands-on support and the tools and technology to assist her in continuing to grow her elite business. Debra has a storied reputation for her high-level customer service and luxury market expertise, which has positioned her as one of the top real estate agents in Atlanta. We look forward to being her partner in helping to elevate offerings for her clients." -- Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta

