Debra Morris Joins AccessHope as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Former Apria Healthcare executive to help scale AccessHope's operations

DUARTE, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a company changing the way leading-edge cancer expertise is delivered, today announced the appointment of Debra Morris as the company's chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Bringing more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in private equity-sponsored and publicly held companies, Morris will lead operations and finance as AccessHope continues on its strong growth trajectory as a standalone commercial entity.

Morris joins AccessHope after a decade at Apria Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of integrated home healthcare equipment and services. There she served as executive vice president and chief financial officer and helped lead the company through strategic transformation driven by significant changes in the home healthcare industry, including reimbursement, regulatory and technological changes. Morris participated in multiple capital market transactions and mergers and acquisitions, including Apria's initial IPO, two subsequent follow-on offerings, and the sale of Apria to Owens & Minor in 2022. She currently serves on the boards of two public companies, Rexford Industrial Realty, a leading industrial real estate firm, and Biote, an innovator of hormone replacement and therapeutic wellness.

"Debby is an experienced executive with a proven track record of improving operational and financial efficiency and leading successful business execution during periods of rapid growth, complexity and change," said Bradley Kreick, AccessHope CEO. "At Apria Healthcare, she drove growth and profitability of a billion-dollar company while remaining focused on improving the customer experience. Debby brings valuable insight to our leadership team as we continue to grow AccessHope and expand our cancer support offering to more members."

AccessHope recently raised $33 million in Series B funding to support product and technology innovation, oncology network expansion and entering new markets, such as health plans, Medicare and government organizations. Morris will partner with recently appointed CEO Bradley Kreick, who took the position in April, to lead the company's transformation into a commercial business.

AccessHope has experienced double-digit growth every year since its founding and serves nearly seven million members through more than 400 employers, including over 60 Fortune 500 companies and two of the nation's largest health plans.

"I'm excited to join AccessHope at such a pivotal time in our industry, when employers and health plans are recognizing that cancer care requires its own ecosystem and innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes and cost of care," said Morris. "I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to take the company through its next phase of growth."

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, and Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to treating cancer. AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately seven million members through more than 400 employers, including over 60 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

