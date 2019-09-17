Debt Collection Software Market - Global Forecast to 2024
Sep 17, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, User Type (Financial Institutions, Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom & Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The debt collection software market is estimated to be USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Most often lending organizations struggle with their accounts receivable because either they are not invoicing their customers on time or do not have an effective collection process. In addition, it becomes challenging for them to recover large debts owed by commercial customers as they might have taken it from multiple creditors. Hence, a lending organization needs robust software to achieve the level where they can easily manage credit risks and access debtor's information in real-time.
Innovative and technology-driven debt collection software from multiple vendors are being offered to creditors and collection agencies to provide a full spectrum of benefits, due to the innovations ushered in by digitalization. Positive growth can be witnessed for debt collection software across the globe as lending organizations are increasing their focus on maintaining a cordial relation with the debtor and accord them with further credit proposals if the client exhibits discipline in the repayment process.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Enterprise Asset Management Market: Use Cases
5.4 Regulatory Compliance
6 Debt Collection Software Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting
6.3.2 Integration and Implementation
6.3.3 Training and Support
7 Debt Collection Software Market By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Debt Collection Software Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Debt Collection Software Market By User Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Financial Institutions (Banks & NBFC)
9.3 Collection Agencies
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Government
9.6 Telecom and Utilities
9.7 Others (Real Estate, and Retail)
10 Debt Collection Software Market By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 ANZ
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 KSA
10.5.2 South Africa
10.5.3 UAE
10.5.4 Rest of Mea
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
11.2.2 Business Expansions
11.2.3 Acquisitions
11.2.4 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3 Microquadrant Overview
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.3 Innovators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 FIS
12.3 CGI
12.4 Experian
12.5 FICO
12.6 Transunion
12.7 Pegasystems
12.8 Temenos
12.9 Intellect Design Arena
12.10 Nucleus Software
12.11 Chetu
12.12 AMEYO
12.13 EXUS
12.14 KuhleKT
12.15 Loxon Solutions
12.16 Katabat
