Debt Collection Software Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size, Deployment Type, User Type (Financial Institutions, Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom & Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The debt collection software market is estimated to be USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Most often lending organizations struggle with their accounts receivable because either they are not invoicing their customers on time or do not have an effective collection process. In addition, it becomes challenging for them to recover large debts owed by commercial customers as they might have taken it from multiple creditors. Hence, a lending organization needs robust software to achieve the level where they can easily manage credit risks and access debtor's information in real-time.



Innovative and technology-driven debt collection software from multiple vendors are being offered to creditors and collection agencies to provide a full spectrum of benefits, due to the innovations ushered in by digitalization. Positive growth can be witnessed for debt collection software across the globe as lending organizations are increasing their focus on maintaining a cordial relation with the debtor and accord them with further credit proposals if the client exhibits discipline in the repayment process.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Enterprise Asset Management Market: Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Compliance



6 Debt Collection Software Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.3 Training and Support



7 Debt Collection Software Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Debt Collection Software Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Debt Collection Software Market By User Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Financial Institutions (Banks & NBFC)

9.3 Collection Agencies

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Government

9.6 Telecom and Utilities

9.7 Others (Real Estate, and Retail)



10 Debt Collection Software Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 ANZ

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 Rest of APAC

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 KSA

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.3 UAE

10.5.4 Rest of Mea

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

11.2.2 Business Expansions

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3 Microquadrant Overview

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 FIS

12.3 CGI

12.4 Experian

12.5 FICO

12.6 Transunion

12.7 Pegasystems

12.8 Temenos

12.9 Intellect Design Arena

12.10 Nucleus Software

12.11 Chetu

12.12 AMEYO

12.13 EXUS

12.14 KuhleKT

12.15 Loxon Solutions

12.16 Katabat



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3zxgd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

