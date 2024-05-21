Debt.com Celebrates the Best in Financial Education with Second Annual FinTok Awards Amid Uncertainty Surrounding TikTok's Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt.com announces the winners of the 2nd Annual FinTok Awards, honoring the outstanding financial education content creators on TikTok, even as uncertainty looms over the platform's future. In a world of viral videos and sensational content, these individuals stand out for their commitment to delivering reliable financial advice.

The 2024 FinTok Award winners are:

These exceptional individuals have not only met but exceeded the challenges posed by economic uncertainties, inspiring audiences with their creativity and dedication to financial literacy.

Debt.com has interviewed each winner and one theme emerges, says Debt.com president Don Silvesti, "Dedication. All of the award recipients are dedicated to providing advice that can help viewers become financially stable and thrive in a challenging economy. These are educators who want to share what they have learned to help others succeed."

Melissa Jean-Baptiste won as the best financial educator for people under 30. The author and financial educator shares her excitement, "Winning this award validates all the information I've shared with my audience. I'm thrilled to reach people in a shame-free environment while being recognized for it."

Credit card debt is an ever-growing problem in U.S. with balances increasing to $1.13 trillion according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Center for Microeconomic Data. Brad Nelson doesn't take that news lightly as he expresses his gratitude for Debt.com's recognition, "Winning the 2024 FinTok Award for debt payoff education is a testament to our commitment to helping everyday people manage their finances better. It's an absolute honor."

Josh Steil of @thecreditbrothers reflects on their journey, saying, "Winning the award for Best Credit Education is the culmination of over four years of dedication to helping people understand the importance of their credit scores. We're honored to be recognized as the best in credit education."

The FinTok Awards coincide with Financial Literacy Month in the United States, serving as Debt.com's contribution to promoting financial education and recognizing excellence in the field.

Juan Sanchez, winner of Best Hispanic-Focused Financial Education, sees the award as a validation of quality information delivery, stating, "It is a great compliment to be recognized for providing accurate information to the Hispanic population."

Debt.com is committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial stability and success, and the FinTok Awards are a testament to that mission.

About Debt.com: Debt.com is a consumer website where people can find help with credit card debt, student loan debt, tax debt, credit repair, bankruptcy, and more. Debt.com works with vetted and certified providers that give the best advice and solutions for consumers "when life happens."

