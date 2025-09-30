Debt.com Survey Reveals Credit Card Debt Driving More Divorces Than Ever

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit card debt is increasingly being blamed for the breakdown of marriages, according to Debt.com's fourth-annual Debt and Divorce survey. This year, 42% of divorced Americans said credit card debt and spending contributed to their split—a sharp rise from 34% last year and 29% in 2023.

Infidelity, incompatibility, and money are the three leading causes of divorce, says Debt.com’s editor-in-chief Michael Koretzky. The latest research shows just how much credit card debt factors into the breakdown of marriages. Debt.com’s annual survey reveals: ● 42% say credit card debt and overspending were the main reasons their marriage ended. ● 37% admit they hid credit card debt from their spouse. ● 38% believe hidden debt alone is grounds for divorce. Two-thirds never sought debt relief or professional help. While debt balances piled up, most couples stayed quiet – 65% never pursued debt relief or professional help – and nearly one in five walked away owing at least $15,000 more.

The survey revealed that younger generations are especially vulnerable. Gen Z respondents were the most likely to cite credit card debt as a factor in their divorce, with nearly two-thirds pointing to it. Millennials followed closely, while Gen X and Baby Boomers reported lower, but still significant rates.

"Couples will talk about everything from where to live to how many kids to have—but too many still avoid talking about money," said Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com. "When credit card debt goes unaddressed, it doesn't just strain a budget—it strains a marriage. Our survey shows younger generations are paying the highest price for staying silent."

Despite the growing financial strain, nearly two-thirds of respondents admitted they never sought professional help before filing for divorce. That includes financial planners, nonprofit credit counseling agencies, or debt settlement companies.

Financial Infidelity Is Widespread

Financial secrecy also played a major role. More than one-third of respondents said they or their spouse hid credit card debt during their marriage. Gen Z again led the way, with over half admitting to hiding debt. And for the first time, the survey asked whether hiding credit card debt should be grounds for divorce—38% said yes.

"Credit card debt has quietly become one of the leading homewreckers in America," Dvorkin added. "It's not just the balances, it's the secrecy, the stress, and the silence. Until couples treat debt like the life-changing issue it is, we'll keep seeing love lost to late fees."

The emotional toll of financial dishonesty is clear. Nearly 70% of respondents agreed that hiding credit card debt constitutes "financial infidelity." Yet despite these strong feelings, most couples didn't seek help. Only a small fraction enrolled in debt management programs or consulted financial professionals.

Divorce Takes A Toll

The aftermath of divorce often brought more financial hardship. Over half of respondents said they took on new debt after their split, with 26% taking on five-figure balances over $10,000. Many also saw their credit scores drop—some by more than 50 points.

Income changes were common as well. Nearly one-third said their household income decreased by more than 25% within a year of their divorce. Others saw increases, but the financial instability was widespread.

When asked whether they recovered faster emotionally or financially, 27% said they handled the financial aspect more quickly. Still, a 20% reported they're still recovering—either emotionally or financially.

Debt.com's survey paints a sobering picture: credit card debt isn't just a financial issue—it's a relationship killer. And while the numbers continue to rise, the lack of professional intervention suggests many couples are struggling in silence.

About Debt.com

Debt.com is a trusted source for consumers seeking help with credit card debt, student loans, tax debt, credit repair, and more. By connecting people with vetted financial professionals and educational tools, Debt.com empowers Americans to make smart money decisions and regain control of their finances.

SOURCE Debt.com