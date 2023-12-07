Debunking Common Bathroom Remodeling Misconceptions

MISSION, Kan., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Many homeowners put off upgrading essential spaces like the bathroom because they perceive the hassle or expense outweighs the benefit. Common myths surrounding these projects keep many homeowners from even envisioning a beautiful new bathroom, let alone embarking on a remodeling project.

"There's a lot of misinformation about renovations, especially when it comes to bathrooms," said Scott McGillivray, HGTV star. "A lot of people think a bathroom renovation means you have to gut the whole thing and start over. That is not true."

Photo courtesy of Bath Fitter Photo courtesy of Bath Fitter Photo courtesy of Bath Fitter

To help sort facts from fiction, consider this information from the experts at Bath Fitter, a leader in custom bath and shower remodels, along with results from their online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults.

Myth: A traditional down-to-studs remodel is the "right" way or "only" way to achieve a new bathroom.

Truth: Tradition and right are not one and the same. There are plenty of innovative ways to achieve a like-new bathroom without the messy demolition, stress and unexpected delays. In fact, according to the survey, 50% of respondents who renovated their bathroom in the past five years agree that a tub-over-tub liner is an affordable solution that eliminates these renovation pain points while providing the same quality and durability of a traditional remodel with long-lasting results.

Myth: Tub and shower liners are made from substandard material that results in a low-quality look.

Truth: Constructed from the same premium acrylic found in high-end spas, custom liner products are a high-quality solution that's just as attractive, exceptionally durable and easy to clean. Consider options from Bath Fitter, which manufactures every acrylic bathtub, shower and wall at its North American facility, ensuring the highest quality standards are met. When installed with a one-piece seamless wall system, these acrylic tubs and showers look new for longer than most traditional remodel options and are backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Myth: Tub and shower liners are "coverups," which can worsen or create problems with mold or water damage.

Truth: Custom-made tubs and showers are installed using a grout-free, watertight system that prevents future mold and water damage. Extensive sanitizing of existing bath areas ensures a clean and strong foundation prior to installation. In fact, 47% of survey respondents who renovated their bathroom in the past five years used a tub-over-tub solution as part of the renovation.

Myth: Liners are a temporary fix that won't last or serve as a long-term replacement.

Truth: While 1 in 4 future renovators believe tub-over-tub solutions are covers and insufficient substitutes for a complete replacement, McGillivray's renovation experience tells a different story.

Unlike resurfacing or replacing bathtubs or showers, which may only last a few years, Bath Fitter products offer the same look and feel of a new tub or shower but with a lifetime guarantee, installation in as little as 24 hours and less hassle than a full demolition renovation.

"Bath Fitter is a great example of how to reface a bathroom," McGillivray said. "It gets you the beautiful, finished product you are looking for, but it's smart because it saves time, money and adds life expectancy back to the space."

Myth: The number of bath and shower style options are limited and won't fit contemporary bathroom design trends.

Truth: Custom tubs and showers are available with hundreds of design and customization options to suit any space or style and blend in seamlessly with your chosen aesthetic. From Scandinavian to English Country, you can find an expansive portfolio of designs that can be integrated into an existing design or incorporated into an updated look.

Find more ideas and inspiration for your bathroom remodel at bathfitter.com.

Benefits of a One-Day Bathroom Remodel

If you've lived in your home for a while, it may be time to give your bathroom more than just a facelift. Dated fixtures, peeling paint and chipped tiles are telltale signs that all isn't well with your bathroom. A beautiful new bathroom may be more accessible than you think. A one-day bath remodel can turn your outdated bathroom into a stylish space you'll enjoy using every day.

Convenient: A one-day bathroom remodel is perfect if you want to upgrade your bathroom without interrupting your daily life. Since it can be completed in just a few hours, you can skip the inconvenience of having a construction crew in your home or experiencing extended disruptions to your daily routine.

Affordable: Traditional bathroom renovations can take weeks to finish with costs rising by the hour. A one-day bathroom remodel keeps costs down since the installers specialize in completing bathroom remodels quickly and efficiently.

Customizable: You can customize every aspect of your new bathroom, from the fixtures and walls to the accessories and lighting. Experiment with different designs and make your vision a reality using Bath Fitter's Design Your Own Bath online tool.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate