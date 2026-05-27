Debut and Natura Partner to Commercialize AI-Discovered Skin Longevity Ingredient for Latin America

The collaboration combines Debut's AI-powered biotechnology platform with Natura's expertise in Amazonian bioactives to shape the next generation of longevity-driven beauty innovation

SAN DIEGO and SÃO PAULO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debut, the biotech beauty leader harnessing AI for science, and Natura, the Brazilian multinational and Latin America leader in beauty and personal care, today announced a strategic partnership to commercialize an AI-discovered longevity ingredient complex.

Debut and Natura partner to create a longevity complex for Latin America, combining AI, biotech and Amazonian bioactives.

The collaboration brings together Debut's proprietary AI for ingredient discovery with Natura's beauty expertise rooted in more than two decades working with the biodiversity of the Amazon Rainforest. Together, the companies will commercialize the AI-discovered complex upon successful clinical validation, uniting Debut's novel actives with Natura's bioactive Amazonian botanicals to deliver best-in-class performance in longevity, a key biological driver of skin aging. Products featuring the longevity complex could be released as soon as 2027.

"This collaboration represents a new frontier in beauty innovation where advanced science and nature work in synergy to deliver a new standard of clinically validated performance," said Joshua Britton, PhD, Founder and CEO, Debut. "By combining genomics-enabled molecular design with Natura's unique heritage in botanical actives from the Amazon, we are unlocking new possibilities for product innovation."

"At Natura, well-being has always been at our core. Now, we are taking a big step forward: evolving this essence towards functional well-being, backed by science. This collaboration is a key part of our journey into longevity. We are combining three powerful things: nature's billions of years of wisdom, the traditional knowledge of our communities, and the latest in technology and AI. We are using modern science alongside our roots to deliver real, effective results for our customers," said Manuel Rios Krauss, Chief R&D and Innovation Officer, Natura.

For Debut, the partnership marks the company's entry into Latin America alongside the region's leading beauty company. For Natura, the partnership will complement the company's longstanding leadership in nature-based ingredients by gaining access to Debut's proprietary AI platform, which can computationally screen 96 billion molecular possibilities with measurable biological impact and at unprecedented speed. Natura currently utilizes 46 socio-biodiversity bioactives, delivering high-performance functional cosmetics by pairing these natural ingredients with cutting-edge science. Highlights of this portfolio include Ucuuba, known for its intense moisturizing power, and Tukumã, which is naturally rich in hyaluronic acid.

The resulting longevity complex will bridge precision biotechnology and nature and is poised to drive the next wave of Natura's product innovation.

What would traditionally require an estimated 125,000 years through conventional screening can be achieved in days using Debut's proprietary platform.

Brazil is the largest beauty market in Latin America and one of the world's largest, ranking with the US, China, and Japan. The partnership positions both companies at the forefront of next-generation ingredient innovation and establishes a new model for how AI-powered biotechnology and nature-based expertise can work together across the global beauty industry.

Debut

The leader in biotech beauty

Debut is building the future of beauty at the intersection of AI for science and biotechnology, creating high-performing ingredients and formulations designed for real-world impact. The company specializes in scientifically discovered, clinically validated and inherently sustainable ingredients that deliver maximum efficacy. Named one of the TIME100 Most Innovative Companies 2025, Debut is redefining the beauty industry's standards with performance at its core.

Natura

Founded in 1969, Natura is a leading Brazilian multinational and Latin America leader in Beauty and Personal Care. It has been Brazil's most reputable company and the most responsible in ESG according to the Merco ranking for 12 consecutive years. For over 25 years, through its relationships with extractivist communities in the Amazon, Natura has pioneered the cosmetic use of bioactive ingredients from Brazil sociobiodiversity. Today, this work generates benefits for thousands of families and contributes to the conservation of 2.2 million hectares of forest. In 2014, Natura became the first publicly traded company to receive the B Corp certification from B Lab, an organization that globally recognizes businesses that combine profit generation with positive social and environmental impact. The brand products are available through more than 3 million consultants across the region, via e-commerce, the Natura app, or at over one thousand stores. For more information, visit ri.natura.com.br , natura.com.br , or follow the company on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Debut Biotechnology