Debuting Soon in Prosper, TX: New Rally House Store with Employment Opportunities

PROSPER, Texas, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, plans to grow its presence in Texas by bringing a new store north of the Dallas metro in mid-2023. Rally House Prosper will provide enthusiastic fans in Prosper, TX, with all sorts of local merchandise and sports apparel for their favorite pro and college teams. Nearby residents will also appreciate the numerous job openings coming with this new Rally House store, including vital leadership roles.

Fans in and around Prosper, TX, can count on this future Rally House location for quality apparel and merch to show hometown pride and team spirit. Along with offering many Texas teams, Rally House Prosper will also carry many well-known vendors, including Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and other respected brand names. Another benefit of this upcoming Rally House store is that it will provide a boost to the local economy with excellent employment opportunities.

Working at Rally House Prosper comes with many perks, starting with the chance for devoted fans to apply their love of Texas sports to their job. Future employees can anticipate having a welcoming and friendly staff to work alongside. Rally House is also determined to take care of its associates by providing top-notch benefits and discounts.

Rally House Prosper will stand out from other area retailers for its expansive inventory and outstanding customer service. To ensure a positive shopping experience, this future Rally House store looks to hire hard-working employees to fill roles such as Store Manager, Sales Associate, and others.

The company is anxious to review applications and start filling positions with awesome candidates at Rally House Prosper. Those eager to learn more and apply for one of the many job openings can do so by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 150+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Summer Cortez, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House